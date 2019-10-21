SOMERS — Tomeka Reid, jazz cellist, composer and educator, will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, in Bedford Concert Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road. There is no admission fee.
Performing alongside her are guitarist Mary Halvorson, bassist Jason Roebke and drummer Tomas Fujiwara. The group will be celebrating the release of their new recording, "Old New."
Recently described as a “new jazz power source” by the New York Times, Reid emerged as one of the most original, versatile, and curious musicians in the Chicago’s bustling jazz and improvised music community over the last decade. Now based in New York, her distinctive melodic sensibility, usually braided to a strong sense of groove, has been featured in many distinguished ensembles over the years.
