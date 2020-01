RACINE — The annual Jammin’ for Cancer fundraiser that benefits Ascension All Saints Hospital will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Eagles Club, 319 Hamilton St.

Live classic rock and blues music will be provided by Mean Jake from 1 to 2:45 p.m., Full Flavor from 3 to 4:45 p.m. and Fall Hazard from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be raffles, a silent auction and food for sale.