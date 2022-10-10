 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It's time to chuck some pumpkins

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
YORKVILLE — The Great Pumpkin Chuckin’ Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave.

A highlight of the event is the Pumpkin Chuckin’ competitors seeing who can launch their pumpkin the farthest. The public can launch pumpkins between competitions for $5 per launch. A Strongman Contest is held at 1 p.m. ($2 entry fee) with registration open from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There will be a pumpkin explosion at 4 p.m. and the Giant Candy Drop at 4:30 p.m.

More than 50 teams will compete for $7,500 in prizes in the Best of the Midwest BBQ Cook-Off & Backyard BBQ Cook Off competition from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Awards will be announced at 5 p.m.

The main stage has a lineup of entertainment: Racine Zoo, 10 a.m. and noon; Kids Costume Contest & Parade, 1 p.m.; Pie Eating Contest, 2:30 p.m.; People’s Choice BBQ Tasting, 3-5 p.m.; Best of the Midwest BBQ awards, 5 p.m.

The Little Sprouts Kids Zone features free hayrides, kids goodie bags, pumpkin decorating and make-your-own sling shots.

Helicopter rides will be offered at 11 a.m. The cost of a ride is $60 and each flight can take three passengers. Children ages 1 and younger may sit on a parent’s lap at no charge as long as everyone is within weight limits.

There is no admission fee. For more information, go to uniongrovechamber.org/great-pumpkin-chuckin-fest.

