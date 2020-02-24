Irish dancers to present free show

KENOSHA — The Trinity Academy of Irish Dance will perform a free show at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church Guild Hall, 5900 Seventh Ave. (north door).
You have free articles remaining.
Trinity has brought the art of Irish dance to the Kenosha area since 1982, and the performers are students from preschool through high school. The show will last approximately 30 minutes and cake will be served.
Seniors and those with disabilities are invited to a free lunch prior to the performance. The lunch is part of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church Senior Program. To make lunch reservations, call 262-654-8642.