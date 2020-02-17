'Into the Woods Jr.' to be staged in Wilmot

WILMOT — CYT Chicago: Kenosha presents "Into the Woods Jr." Friday through Sunday, Feb. 21-23, at the Wilmot High School Performing Arts Center, 11112 308th Ave.
You have free articles remaining.
Stephen Sondheim’s and James Lapine’s cockeyed fairytale comes to life in this adaptation of their groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning musical. "Into the Woods Jr." features all of your favorite characters — Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (and his beanstalk) and the Witch in this lyrically rich retelling of classic Brothers Grimm fables.
This musical fairytale follows a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse and wind up changed forever.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Adult tickets cost $15 in advance or $17 at the door. Tickets for students 17 and younger and seniors 62 and older cost $13. Go to cytchicago.org.