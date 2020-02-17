'Into the Woods Jr.' to be staged in Wilmot
WILMOT — CYT Chicago: Kenosha presents "Into the Woods Jr." Friday through Sunday, Feb. 21-23, at the Wilmot High School Performing Arts Center, 11112 308th Ave.

Stephen Sondheim’s and James Lapine’s cockeyed fairytale comes to life in this adaptation of their groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning musical. "Into the Woods Jr." features all of your favorite characters — Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (and his beanstalk) and the Witch in this lyrically rich retelling of classic Brothers Grimm fables.

This musical fairytale follows a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse and wind up changed forever.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Adult tickets cost $15 in advance or $17 at the door. Tickets for students 17 and younger and seniors 62 and older cost $13. Go to cytchicago.org.

