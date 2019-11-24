IcExperience sculpture exhibit features 50 tons of carved ice

YORKVILLE — The IcExperience, a new ice sculpture exhibit and family event, is open through Feb. 29 along the west frontage road (South Sylvania Avenue), off Interstate 94.
Local ice sculpture company Art Below Zero, which makes award-winning ice carvings for worldwide clients, is hosting the exhibit. The IcExperience blends sculptor Max Zuleta’s signature carvings with gathering space, carving presentations, beer, music and games.
There are pieces of ice furniture to sit on, photo opportunities to be had and intricate carvings to marvel at. A 36,000-pound ice motorcycle has a seat for riders and a “time machine” is filled with colorful streaks. Each 300-pound block of ice Art Below Zero produces is valued at about $400, so the IcExperience is made of about $130,000 worth of ice.
Zuleta, who grew up in Venezuela, has been sculpting ice since he was 16. He has done ice-sculpting around the world and is ranked among the top ice-sculptors internationally. His award-winning ice carvings have been featured in competitions and exhibitions in Alaska, Belgium Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Holland, Mexico, Venezuela and on the CNN series, “Somebody’s Gotta Do It.”
About a quarter of the sculptures will be altered or swapped out for new ones as the season goes along.
In the warming tent, the experience will serve Ghirardelli hot chocolate and a rotating selection of beers from Milwaukee Brewing Co. Food trucks and different musical guests will also be on premises on the weekends.
The exhibit is located directly south of Art Below Zero's facility at 2638 N. Sylvania Ave. The IcExperience hours are 1 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at theicexperience.com or at the exhibit if tickets are not sold out.