IcExperience sculpture exhibit features 50 tons of carved ice

YORKVILLE — The IcExperience, a new ice sculpture exhibit and family event, is open through Feb. 29 along the west frontage road (South Sylvania Avenue), off Interstate 94.

Local ice sculpture company Art Below Zero, which makes award-winning ice carvings for worldwide clients, is hosting the exhibit. The IcExperience blends sculptor Max Zuleta’s signature carvings with gathering space, carving presentations, beer, music and games.

There are pieces of ice furniture to sit on, photo opportunities to be had and intricate carvings to marvel at. A 36,000-pound ice motorcycle has a seat for riders and a “time machine” is filled with colorful streaks. Each 300-pound block of ice Art Below Zero produces is valued at about $400, so the IcExperience is made of about $130,000 worth of ice.

Zuleta, who grew up in Venezuela, has been sculpting ice since he was 16. He has done ice-sculpting around the world and is ranked among the top ice-sculptors internationally. His award-winning ice carvings have been featured in competitions and exhibitions in Alaska, Belgium Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Holland, Mexico, Venezuela and on the CNN series, “Somebody’s Gotta Do It.”

About a quarter of the sculptures will be altered or swapped out for new ones as the season goes along.