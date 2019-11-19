IceXperience opens in Yorkville, showing off 50 tons of carved ice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kouivunen-Zuleta said about a quarter of the sculptures will be altered or swapped out for new ones as the season goes along.

“I’m excited about opening tomorrow, but I’m more excited for three weeks from now,” she said in reference to how she envisions the experience constantly changing.

Forty-nine people can fit in the ice zone, which is kept at a frosty 23 degrees Fahrenheit.

In the warming tent, the experience will serve Ghirardelli hot chocolate and a rotating selection of beers from Milwaukee Brewing Co. Food trucks and different musical guests will also be on premises on the weekends.

The IceXperience runs through Feb. 29. The hours are 1-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday.

The hours are subject to change. Tickets can be purchased at www.theicexperience.com or at the exhibit if tickets are not sold out.

The exhibit is also available to be rented for private parties on Wednesdays and Thursdays.