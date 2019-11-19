IceXperience opens in Yorkville, showing off 50 tons of carved ice

YORKVILLE — Where can you go to to see over 50 tons of carved ice?
You don’t have to look very far.
The IceXperience, a new ice sculpture exhibit and family event, opened Thursday afternoon along the west frontage road (South Sylvania Avenue), off Interstate 94.
Local ice sculpture company Art Below Zero, which makes award-winning ice carvings for worldwide clients, is hosting the exhibit. The IceXperience blends sculptor Max Zuleta’s signature carvings with gathering space, carving presentations, beer, music and games.
Attendees can pay $22 Wednesdays and Thursdays and $25 Fridays through Sundays to bundle up and wander through 50 tons of carved ice in a 23-degree exhibit, watch demonstrations outside, play ice games or grab some drinks and listen to music in a warming tent.
The exhibit is located directly south of Art Below Zero’s facility, 2638 N. Sylvania Ave.
Sneak peek
Jeanne Kouivunen-Zuleta, Zuleta’s wife and vice president of Art Below Zero, gave The Journal Times a preview of the IceXperience Wednesday afternoon as staff members were putting the final touches on the exhibit.
There are pieces of ice furniture to sit on, photo opportunities to be had and intricate carvings to marvel at. A 36,000-pound ice motorcycle has a seat for riders and a “time machine” is filled with colorful streaks. Each 300-pound block of ice Art Below Zero produces is valued at about $400, so the IceXperience is made of about $130,000 worth of ice.
You have free articles remaining.
Kouivunen-Zuleta said about a quarter of the sculptures will be altered or swapped out for new ones as the season goes along.
“I’m excited about opening tomorrow, but I’m more excited for three weeks from now,” she said in reference to how she envisions the experience constantly changing.
Forty-nine people can fit in the ice zone, which is kept at a frosty 23 degrees Fahrenheit.
In the warming tent, the experience will serve Ghirardelli hot chocolate and a rotating selection of beers from Milwaukee Brewing Co. Food trucks and different musical guests will also be on premises on the weekends.
The IceXperience runs through Feb. 29. The hours are 1-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday.
The hours are subject to change. Tickets can be purchased at www.theicexperience.com or at the exhibit if tickets are not sold out.
The exhibit is also available to be rented for private parties on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Zuleta, who grew up in Venezuela, has been sculpting ice since he was 16. He has done ice-sculpting around the world and is ranked among the top ice-sculptors internationally. His award-winning ice carvings have been featured in competitions and exhibitions in Alaska, Belgium Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Holland, Mexico, Venezuela and on the CNN series “Somebody’s Gotta Do It.”
25-plus things to do in and around Racine County
RACINE — The Downtown Racine Art Walk will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, along Main and Sixth streets in Downtown Racine.
RACINE — Over Our Head Players will present the original sketch comedy musical, “KRINGLE ... The Musical?, Part II: West of the I Side Story!”…
YORKVILLE — Where can you go to to see over 50 tons of carved ice?
RACINE — The Chinese Lantern Festival will be on view through Dec. 31 at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
SOMERS — The annual Winter Arts & Crafts Fair with more than 160 exhibitors will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, in the …
RACINE — Racine Symphony Orchestra and Racine County choral arts students will perform holiday favorites old and new at the Holiday Pops Conce…
KENOSHA — Tickets for all performances of the 2019 Christmas Festival at Carthage College are now on sale.
RACINE — Over Our Head Players will hold open auditions for the original comedies in the 2020 Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival at 7 p.m. Tu…
RACINE — Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., will hold an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, to debut "The Art of AdORNAMENTS, W…
RACINE — The Festive Five, a five-night event to kick off the holiday season, will be held Monday through Friday, Nov. 18-22, at Regency Mall,…
RACINE — The Awesome Young Authors Awards Luncheon is scheduled to be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, …
RACINE — A wine tasting fundraiser to benefit the Racine Symphony Orchestra will be held for ages 21 and older from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov.…
STURTEVANT — A 4th Fest Packer Party Fundraiser will be held Sunday, Dec. 1, at Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave. Doors open at 11 a.m.;…
Fall is in the air and it’s time again for the craft fair season to begin. Welcome to The Journal Times’ annual craft fair roundup. Whether it…
SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Symphony and Community Orchestra presents the concert, "Star Wars: Saga," at 7 p.m. Saturday, No…
LAKE GENEVA — Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, will kick off the annual six-week Christmas in the Country Celebration at …
RACINE — Spectrum Gallery, located in the East Building of the DeKoven Center, 2050 Wisconsin Ave., invites the public to its annual “Art + Po…
KENOSHA — America’s dissention over the Vietnam War was at its height when Robert Schiller, then 16 years old, picked up his camera and began …
BURLINGTON — Logic Puzzle Museum, 533 Milwaukee Ave., will host its annual Hands-On Mystery Object sessions through Nov. 24.
KENOSHA — The Kenosha Winter HarborMarket is now located at the Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th St.
SOMERS — “Silent Sky” by Lauren Gunderson will be staged Nov. 22-24 and Dec. 6-8 in Black Box Theatre at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside,…
KENOSHA — The fall dance show, “Shift,” will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22 and 23, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, in Wartb…
RACINE — Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., will present “Objects Redux: 50 Years After Objects: USA Defined American Craft,” a commemoration an…
RACINE — “Objects Redux: Clay, Glass and Metal, 1960–1985” is the first exhibition in the Racine Art Museum’s “Objects Redux” series — which w…
KENOSHA — An exhibit titled "Prehistoric Divas" by Kelly Witte of Racine will be on display through Dec. 12 at Artworks Gallery, 4513 Sheridan Road.
RACINE — Beginning Sunday, Oct. 20, Racine Art Museum (RAM), 441 Main St., will present "Objects Redux: Studio Craft in Context, 1960-1985" an…
RACINE — Artists Gallery, 401 Main St., announces its quarterly changeover of art beginning in November. New art will be on display from 27 me…
RACINE — OS Projects, 601 Sixth St., presents "Vesna Jovanovic: Field Anatomy" through Jan. 18.
KENOSHA — "The Women of Carthage Alumni Exhibition" will be on exhibit through June 30 in the H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art at Carthage College,…