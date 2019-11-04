PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Pleasant Prairie Skating School will host its annual Autumn Classic individual and synchronized skating competition from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the RecPlex Ice Arena, 9900 Terwall Terrace.
The competition includes events for Snowplow Sam (ages 2-4), Freeskate Levels, Well-balanced Pre-Preliminary & Preliminary, Synchronized Skating teams, as well as Jump and Spin events.
The Learn to Skate USA event is open to all skaters who are a part of the Learn to Skate USA program or are full members of U.S. Figure Skating.
There is no fee for spectators.
