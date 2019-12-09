Ice Festival includes state ice carving competition

BURLINGTON — The Wisconsin State Ice Carving Competition will take place during the Burlington Ice Festival at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Wehmhoff Square Park, 355 N. Pine St. There is no admission fee.

More than a dozen ice blocks will be placed throughout the park. Each sculpture will be carved from a 300-pound block of ice that has been frozen in a special process to ensure that the blocks are crystal clear. The blocks are 10 inches thick, 20 inches wide and stand 40 inches tall on a wooden stand. The live sculpture carving, a favorite viewing attraction, showcases ice carvers using hand tools as they transform the massive blocks of ice into an array of giant masterpieces.