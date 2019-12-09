Ice Festival includes state ice carving competition

BURLINGTON — The Wisconsin State Ice Carving Competition will take place during the Burlington Ice Festival at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Wehmhoff Square Park, 355 N. Pine St. There is no admission fee.
More than a dozen ice blocks will be placed throughout the park. Each sculpture will be carved from a 300-pound block of ice that has been frozen in a special process to ensure that the blocks are crystal clear. The blocks are 10 inches thick, 20 inches wide and stand 40 inches tall on a wooden stand. The live sculpture carving, a favorite viewing attraction, showcases ice carvers using hand tools as they transform the massive blocks of ice into an array of giant masterpieces.
Along with watching the carving competition, visitors can spend the day in Downtown Burlington taking a horse-drawn wagon ride, seeing live reindeer, visiting Santa Claus, making crafts at the library, listening to carolers, hug a husky at Mercantile Hall, enjoying s'mores and a bonfire and exploring downtown.
The ice carvings will be illuminated in the evening.