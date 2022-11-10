Hot Takes: What we love this week

Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

Those who serve

We love our veterans every day, but especially on Veterans Day, marked each year on Nov. 11, the anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I in 1918. Please, thank a veteran for his or her service and spend a few moments of silence thanking those who never made it back home.

Holiday mashup

It’s that time of year when the fall holidays start to blend. We have yards filled with pumpkins and corn stalks nestled up against houses that are already decked with icicle lights, snowman, Santa Claus and flying reindeer. We even saw an inflatable turkey (or two). The more the merrier, we say, as the outdoor decorating season ramps up.

Dance party!

Milwaukee’s Riverside Theater is hosting a “Dirty Dancing” Dance party Saturday night — and we’re all invited! (As long as we buy a ticket, that is.) The event, billed as “Dirty Dancing” in Concert, features the 1987 film being shown on a full-size screen, with a live band and singers performing the film’s iconic songs. After the film ends, the band and singers will throw an encore party, inviting audience members to “have the time of your life” singing and dancing to “Dirty Dancing” tunes. Tickets are $25-$76 (plus fees) at pabsttheatergroup.com. 8 p.m. on Nov. 12; doors open at 7 p.m.

Candy Cane Peeps

Let’s face it: Those colorful Peeps marshmallow candies are very cute but very bland. These seasonal peppermint Peeps that show up each year at this time, however, have something special: Flavor! Munch away while you draw up your Christmas card list.

Ask Amy

There are still a few tickets left to see comedian Amy Schumer, performing Friday night at Milwaukee’s Miller High Life Theatre. This is her first major tour in more than four years, and you know what to expect: Raunchy and topical jokes delivered with a smile. Tickets are $45.50-$79.50 (plus fees) at pabsttheatergroup.com. 7 p.m. on Nov. 11; doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Ho, ho … no, it’s not too early for a holiday parade!

We know it’s not even Thanksgiving yet, but we are ready for the Downtown Racine Holiday Parade. Bring on the music, the floats and the twinkling lights. The parade steps off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. It’s supposed to be quite cold that evening, so put on your best knit hat and gloves — and buy a hot cocoa on Monument Square — and take a leap into the holiday season. For more details, see Page 8.

Eating on the run

Start your day with breakfast from a drive-thru on Nov. 16 to celebrate Fast Food Day. For 24 hours, feel free to indulge your love of greasy food served in bags and, if you’re a kid, a free toy, too. Bring on that Big Mac, Nachos Belle Grande or Extra-Crispy KFC drumstick. Note: If you “celebrate” your own Fast Food Day every day, please disregard this message and eat a salad for a change.