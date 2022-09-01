Hot Takes: What We Love This Week (Sept. 1-8, 2022)

Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

Welcome to September

While there’s nothing particularly exciting about starting a new month, we pause to acknowledge the start of September. Not only does this month bring us NFL games that count and the start of another school year, but it also means we have time to enjoy this area’s best (and biggest) attraction. Now that the summer season is fading, grab some of the best weather in Wisconsin and walk, bike, rollerblade or just sit and relax along the Lake Michigan shore. Racine and Kenosha have beautiful beaches along Lake Michigan. Go out and discover your own favorite spot.

A true classic

The Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, Ill., welcomes a music icon to its Pavilion on Sunday evening: singer Diana Ross, whose career has spanned five decades, both with The Supremes and as a soloist. There “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” that she can’t climb. Joining her are the group Naturally 7 and singer Rhonda Ross. Reserved seats are $120-$155 (plus fees); a spot on the lawn is $49 (plus fees). Find more details at ravinia.org.

Simple pleasures

Sure, it’s fun to to play around with new variations and top your pizza with everything from pesto and sun-dried tomatoes to grilled peaches and honey-caramelized onions. But there’s nothing wrong with keeping it simple and drilling down on what makes pizza the best food ever conceived by humans. We’re talking cheese. Glorious, gooey cheese. Celebrate all that’s simple and wonderful on Cheese Pizza Day. Enjoy the cheesy holiday on Monday, Sept. 5.

Read all about it!

Sept. 6 is Read a Book Day, though we like to think that’s EVERY day. When you open the pages of a book, you find yourself swept up in a world of characters and stories. Doesn’t that brief escape from the cares of the everyday world sound wonderful? So take some time out of your day on Tuesday (and any time you get the chance) to relax and read. It’s good for the soul and the mind.

The spice of life

We held off as long as we could, but it’s officially Pumpkin Spice Season. Expect to see the popular flavor in every form, from Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte to pumpkin spice doughnuts. You can also find Pumpkin Spice Oreo cookies, pumpkin spice cookie dough, pumpkin spice coffee creamer ... and on and on and on. Instead of fighting this pumpkin spice pandemonium, we choose to embrace it. In fact, we smell some pumpkin spice pancakes right now! Grab the syrup.