Hot Takes: What we love this week (Oct. 27-Nov. 3, 2022)

Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

Free candy!

Heading into Halloween Weekend, there are several chances to collect candy and other treats at trunk-or-treat and trick-or-treating events. And there’s always the adult version of trick-or-treat: Eating the candy you “bought for the kids.” See Page 12 for more on where to find candy and your trick-or-treating guide.

Trick-or-treating with tigers

The Racine Zoo hosts “Boo at the Zoo” with plenty of Halloween fun on Saturday, including trick-or-treating among the animals and activities for kids. Last year, the monkeys were handing out full-sized candy bars! (We kid, but the lakefront zoo grounds are a great place to stroll around in your princess costume while you collect treats.) See Page 13 for details.

Candy Corn celebration

Oct. 30 is National Candy Corn Day ... but not everyone is a fan. According to CandyStore.com, candy corn is the second most hated Halloween candy in the U.S. (What’s No. 1? We’re guessing those hockey pucks they try to pass off as “Peanut Butter Kisses.”) As a rule we don’t shun any candy, but here’s an idea if you’re trying to add some flavor to the waxy candy corn: Try some of the new candy corn flavors, like chocolate, apple pie and pumpkin spice. You might just evolve from a hater to an actual candy corn fan.

Classic scares

There are plenty of ways to be spooked during Halloween season, from haunted corn mazes to watching Aaron Rodgers try to complete a pass. Sunday afternoon, RG Productions will perform a classic: Kenosha native Orson Welles’ radio drama version of “Dracula.” The setting is cool, too, in the historic Kemper Center buildings on Kenosha’s lakefront. For more on the show, see Page 7.

Last call for outdoor markets!

Kenosha’s two Downtown markets are open one more time outdoors this Saturday before heading inside for the cold months. The Kenosha HarborMarket is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Second Avenue and 56th Street, one block west of the Civil War and Kenosha Public museums. The Kenosha Public Market, also open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., sets up at 625 52nd St., between Sixth and Eighth avenues near City Hall. Starting Nov. 5, the HarborMarket moves inside Saturdays at the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave., and the Public Market sets up at Kemper Center.

Holiday cookie season starts

We have no idea why a utility puts out a cookie recipe book each year, but we’re here for it! The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be out soon. This year’s edition (the 94th for those keeping score at home) features recipes from around the state, including Racine, Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie and Kansasville. The theme is “Wisconsin Hometown Favorites,” with “recipes and stories that showcase your hometown pride.” The free cookbooks will be given out from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, in Somers, on Highway KR just west of Sheridan Road. Can’t make it at that time? You can also pick one up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, in Burlington at 700 S. Kane St.