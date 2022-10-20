Hot Takes: What we love this week (Oct. 20-27, 2022)

Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

Free candy!

As we head ever closer to Oct. 31, trick-or-treating action is starting to heat up. The Big Candy Day is Halloween, of course, but before that, kids can collect candy during the Candy Crawl in Downtown Racine (offered on Oct. 22 and 29) and other free trick-or-treating and trunk-or-treat events. Go to Pages 10-12 to find out about more family-friendly Halloween activities (and more FREE candy).

Things that go bump in the night

Cobwebs, chainsaws and werewolves. If you’re daring enough, you can encounter all of this — plus terrifying clowns — at area haunted houses and other spooky places. Look on Page 12 for a roundup of where to find fields of screams near you.

Straight-up singing

Attention a cappella fans: The group Straight No Chaser, which made the world safe for all-male a cappella groups, is performing Wednesday night at Milwaukee’s Riverside Theater. These guys have been together since their college days and add a welcome dash of humor to their singing. Tickets are $25-$60 (plus fees) at pabsttheatergroup.com.

Frosted cookies!

Jerry Smith’s Pumpkin Farm in Somers is famous for its hand-painted pumpkin characters, but the real draw for generations of area kids (and adults) is the farm’s frosted pumpkin cookies. Don’t ask us how many we’ve eaten this month (we’d never tell the truth anyway). How sweet it is!

Pumpkin love

October is a pumpkin-crazy month, so it’s only fitting that Oct. 26 is Pumpkin Day And the best way to celebrate is by eating a pumpkin spice doughnut! OK, maybe that’s just us. You can also celebrate by visiting a pumpkin farm and taking home a few pumpkins to decorate.

Summer dreamin’

Now that the weather has been turning much, much colder, we like to think warm thoughts. Like what’s going on for Summerfest in 2023. Organizers of the music fest have announced the first headliner: the Zac Brown Band is performing on June 23, 2023, at the Amphitheater. Tickets to see the multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning group go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 28 at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster and include same-day admission to Summerfest. Now, don’t you feel warmer?