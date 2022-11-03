Hot Takes: What we love this week (Nov. 3-10, 2022)

Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

Televised comfort and joy

Yeah, yeah, we know the Hallmark Channel, which built its cable TV empire on “comfort food” holiday movies, has been showing Christmas flicks around-the-clock for several weeks already — but now that we’re past Halloween, we don’t have to feel guilty for tuning in. Pass the cocoa!

Leftover Halloween candy

Normally, we stop ourselves after scarfing down one bag of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. But we can’t let this Halloween candy go to waste. Sadly, instead, it goes to “waist.” Plus, you don’t want your children eating so much candy, right? Too much sugar is bad for everyone. “Stealing” it from them is just good parenting. So put on an oversized sweater (and start watching those Hallmark movies, see above) and dig in!

Chasing the Rainbow

Randy Rainbow — who is the king of delicious, clever song parodies — brings his “Pink Glasses Tour” to the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, Ill., Friday night. The four-time Emmy nominee takes on the hottest topics and political elites in his songs, accompanied by Broadway musicians. Rainbow will also perform new songs he wrote with Marc Shaiman (“Hairspray”) and Alan Menken (“Beauty and the Beast”). Tickets to the 8 p.m. Nov. 4 show are $45-$75 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com.

Lions and Packers and Bears ... oh my!

This NFL season hasn’t been working out (so far) for fans of the Green Bay Packers or Chicago Bears. But hope springs eternal every week, right? Sunday afternoon, both teams play at noon: The Bears host the Miami Dolphins (that game airs on CBS) and the Packers visit the Detroit Lions (airing on Fox). If watching wide receivers drop passes isn’t good for your stress levels, you’re better off spending your Sunday afternoon on a scenic walk (see our story on Pages 10-11 for ideas) or eating more of that leftover Halloween candy (see above).

Beer and Bacon Walk

Count us in for any event that features beer and bacon sampling. The event will include brews from local breweries paired with bacon-infused bites — please add maple to some of that bacon — at several Downtown Racine locations. We can claim it’s a fitness activity as we stroll to each participating business. For details on the Saturday event, see Page 12.

Never going hungry

We never need an excuse to chow down on items that (perhaps) aren’t the healthiest of choices. But if you need our permission to indulge, here goes: Friday is National Candy Day, Sunday is National Nachos Day and the whole month of November is Peanut Butter Lovers Month. As long as you add some kale and fresh fruits to your diet, you’re good.