Hot Takes: What We Love This Week (May 5-12, 2022)

We’ll drink to that!

Break out the margaritas on May 5 — it’s Cinco de Mayo! The holiday marks the commemoration of the Mexican army’s unlikely victory over the French forces in the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. But that’s the history lesson. Somehow, a military celebration has turned into a giant fiesta. We have no complaints, however; any excuse for a party is something worth celebrating.

Cruising season

What’s a sure sign that better weather is coming soon? The Lake Geneva Cruise Line (cruiselakegeneva.com) is up and running for another season. Options include ice cream sundae tours, Sunday brunch tours, supper club dinner tours and the popular mail boat tour. And who loves a boat ride on Geneva Lake, followed by some shopping and dining? Your mom, that’s who! Which leads us into ...

Mother’s Day Weekend

The traditional Mother’s Day activity is a Sunday brunch — and there are LOADS of area options — but you can get creative, too, with everything from a baseball game to a stroll through a Tropical Dome. Check out our Mother’s Day Guide on Pages 10-11 for more ideas. And, at the VERY least, on Sunday, call your mother!

First Fridays are back

First Friday celebrations return to Downtown Racine starting this week. From 4 to 9 p.m. on the first Friday of each month (May-December), shops are open with specials and “VIP customer service.” Also, admission is free to the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St. The museum is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. For more First Friday details, go racinedowntown.com.

Beatles mania

You’ll love this show ... yeah, yeah, yeah! 1964: The Tribute — which aims to “re-create the magic of the Fab Four during the band’s touring years (1962-1966)” — is performing Saturday night at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, Ill. The show is a re-enactment of an actual Beatles concert, performed note for note, including their looks, mannerisms and outfits. And every instrument is historically correct, right down to the guitar strings and drumsticks. The set list features all of The Beatles’ early hits, including “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “A Hard Day’s Night” and “She Loves You.” Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. May 7 show are $20-$40 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com.

Two classics on one stage

Steve Martin and Martin Short — who have been entertaining us for decades — bring their “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” tour to Milwaukee’s Riverside Theater on May 12. The show is described as “a joyous self-deprecating romp from two comedy masters driven to make each other laugh as much as the audience.” The two have been touring together since 2015 and also teamed up on the recent Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building.” The show is 8 p.m. Thursday, May 12. Tickets are $80-$195 at pabsttheatergroup.com.

