Hot Takes: What We Love This Week (May 19-26, 2022)

Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

Big love

The Milwaukee County Zoo is hosting an Elephant Appreciation Day celebration on Friday — and we’re all invited. This annual event aims to “inspire appreciation for the world’s largest land animal and encourage visitors to join in elephant conservation efforts,” zoo officials said. Activities include Elephant Care Center tours, a marketplace featuring paintings made by the zoo’s elephants, a Trunk Game and special events with the zoo’s own Ruth, Brittany, and Belle. Activities run from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on May 20, with proceeds benefiting elephant conservation efforts. Activities are free with zoo admission. milwaukeezoo.org.

An outdoor bash

Kenosha’s Craft Beer Week wraps up Saturday with Public Craft Brewery’s Big Block Party Blowout. (Say that five times fast!) The daylong party, running from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on May 21, features food, plenty of beer choices, plus live music and games. The outdoor event takes place outside Public Craft, 628 58th St. in Downtown Kenosha. The weather forecast calls for a rather cool and rainy day, however, so make sure you bundle up and come prepared for a true “cooler near the lake” experience.

Irish dancing

Has it really been a quarter century since Riverdance showed the world you could dance without ever moving your arms? The Irish dancing phenomenon brings its 25th Anniversary Show to Milwaukee’s Riverside Theater for three shows, May 20-21. Maybe you can learn some new moves for your next St. Paddy’s Day celebration. Tickets are $42-$72 (plus fees) at pabsttheatergroup.com.

Showing off your moves

Six Flags Great America is hosting Dance Fest, a non-competitive dance event, on May 22 and June 5. It’s open to all age groups and a variety of performance, including ballet, tap, jazz novelty step and pantomimes. To participate, just fill out a form on the theme park’s website and get ready to perform on one of the park’s stages. Everyone who dances gets a certificate, plus savings on group tickets and meal vouchers. And those all-important bragging rights. Great America, located in Gurnee, Ill., opens daily at 10:30 a.m. To sign up, go to sixflags.com/greatamerica.

We’ll drink to that!

Raise a glass (or two, easy on the ice) to World Whisky Day on Saturday, May 21. The liquor can be made from barley, corn, rye and wheat, just to name a few, and those grains are often mixed in different proportions before fermenting and distilling. We just want to know why it’s spelled “whisky” and “whiskey.” And coming up on Wednesday, May 25, is World Wine Day, a great way to mark “hump day” as you head toward the holiday weekend.

