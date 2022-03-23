Hot Takes: What We Love This Week (March 24-31, 2022)

Here's a sampling of things we love this week:

Hoop dreams

So, your bracket is busted? Join the club! The opening week of the NCAA's 2022 March Madness basketball tournament had plenty of upsets (go Peacocks!) and last-second buzzer beaters. While our Wisconsin Badgers are no longer playing, there's still plenty of hoops action to keep us watching long after we should have gone to bed. As for friendly wagering, you can plenty of second-chance brackets to play for free online or set up a pool with friends, family members and co-workers. Let the madness continue!

Yucking it up with Jay

Jay Leno — who has been performing standup comedy for decades — brings his show to the Genesee Theatre in downtown Waukegan, Ill., Friday night. He hosted "The Tonight Show" for two decades, starting in 1992, and now shares his passion for cars on his CNBC series "Jay Leno's Garage." But even with his TV duties, he never stopped doing live standup shows, making him a true road warrior.. The show starts at 8 p.m. on March 25. Tickets are $60-$90 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com.

Counting to 10 ... or ten

If one tenor is good, 10 must be wonderful, right? The Ten Tenors — an Australian music ensemble that has toured the world since 1995 — are performing Tuesday night at Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater. The vocalists are famous for their ability to shift gears from operatic arias to rock songs. ("Freebird"!) They also perform their 10-part harmonies with choreographed dance moves, like an Aussie version of The Temptations. 8 p.m. March 29. Tickets are $35.50-$45.50 (plus fees) at pabsttheatergroup.com.

Cocktail hour

The world is a stressful place, which makes International Whiskey Day (March 27) a welcome excuse to enjoy a cocktail. Have a drink at your favorite watering hole, or practice your cocktail making skills at home. It's also a great excuse to wow your friends with some whiskey knowledge: All whiskey starts from a mash. Bourbon starts from a mash that is 51 percent or more corn base, though it becomes a corn whiskey once it reaches 81 percent. Malt whiskey is made from 51 percent malted barley, while rye is 51 percent plain rye. Wheat whiskey, as you might suspect, is made from wheat. Does that means it off limits to folks who don't consume gluten?

Sticking to it

We've recently celebrated a famous food-on-a-stick (see Corn Dog Day, March 21) but here comes Something on a Stick Day (March 28) — and it's not even Wisconsin State Fair time yet! To celebrate, try planning an entire meal of a starter, main course and dessert, all served on sticks. Examples include cheese-and-sausage on stick as a starter, grilled shrimp, mushrooms and red peppers on skewers as a main course and chocolate-covered strawberries on a stick as dessert. Feeling lazy? An ice cream bar works, too!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.