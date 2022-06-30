Hot Takes: What We Love This Week (June 30-July 7, 2022)

Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

A birthday bash

America is celebrating a birthday, and we all get to celebrate. (We really hope cake is involved.) Our corner of southeastern Wisconsin is bursting with patriotic fun, from parades to concerts to dogs leaping into a swimming pool. Check out our guide to Holiday Weekend Events, starting on Page 10. And if your idea of partying involves nothing more than a hammock, some iced tea and a trashy novel, enjoy the freedom to celebrate your way.

Saving money

It’s not cheap to attend Summerfest — one-day admission for adults is $25, and we haven’t even mentioned parking, food and drinks and all that sweet Summerfest merchandise — but at least there are ways to save on admission to the Big Gig’s second weekend.

This weekend’s Summerfest admission promotional offers:

Thursday, June 30, noon to 6 p.m.: Celebrate “Throwback Thursday” with $5 admission and 50 percent off beverages (excluding frozen drinks, specialty coffee drinks and smoothies).

Friday, July 1: Celebrate Military Appreciation Day. All active-duty military personnel and veterans, along with up to four family members, who present their Military ID (or driver’s license with Veteran classification) at the designated turnstile at any gate will be admitted free.

Also Friday, July 1, noon to 3 p.m.: The first 2,000 patrons who donate three non-perishable food items at the Mid Gate get in free. Note: Cooking oil and fruit snack packs (low-sugar applesauce and mandarin oranges) are preferred. All donations benefit the Kinship Community Food Center.

Saturday, July 2, noon to 3 p.m.: The first 2,500 people who donate new or gently used children’s books (preferably picture books and early readers for children, birth through age 10) with a $10 minimum value will receive one admission ticket.

For more details, go to summerfest.com. Now get out there and overspend on fried foods and beer!

Minions!

Our favorite obedient little yellow fellows are back on the big screen in “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” For those keeping score at home, this film is the second prequel to the main movie series and the sequel to 2015’s “Minions.” Got that? All we need to know is that those sunny, bumbling minions are front and center again in this animated romp, as they again try to obey the wishes of the series’ antihero, Gru (voiced, as always, by Steve Carell). The film opens in theaters today. And, no, we don’t have to share the popcorn. Get your own!

Singing along

Calling all dancing queens! Head to the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, Ill., Friday night for ABBA The Concert: An ABBA Tribute Show. The group re-creates all those ABBA hits you love to sing — and dance — along with, including “Mamma Mia,” “S.O.S,” “Money, Money, Money,” “The Winner Takes All,” “Waterloo,” “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme,” and (of course) “Dancing Queen.” Gates open at 5 p.m.; the concert starts at 8 p.m. on July 1. Reserved seats in the Pavilion are $75-$95 (plus fees); a spot on the lawn is $49. Find more details at ravinia.org.

Trying all 31 flavors ... and more

As we head into July, ask yourself: Have you eaten enough ice cream yet this summer? July is Ice Cream Month, meaning you have 31 days to enjoy the frozen treat at every opportunity! Remember, ice cream goes great with a warm apple pie, and nothing complements a brownie better than vanilla ice cream.

