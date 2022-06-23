Hot Takes: What We Love This Week (June 23-30, 2022)

Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

Chewing your nails

Go ahead and lick your fingers ... or your finger nails ... with new cheese-scented nail polishes. Velveeta and British nail polish brand Nails Inc. have teamed up to create a limited-edition set of two cheese-scented polishes: “Finger Food,” a bright red, and “La Dolce Velveeta,” a creamy yellow color. Both are available for $15 on the Nails Inc. website. Note: The cheesy scent only appears when the nails are dry. The collaboration is part of Velveeta’s “La Dolce Velveeta,” campaign and not, as we suspected, the result of someone inspired by the Cheetos dust on their fingers.

Dancing outside

Now that we’re officially in the summer season — the first day of summer was Tuesday — more and more outdoor music is available. Coming up are concerts at the Twilight Jazz series, Bristol Woodstock and the Burlington Civic Band. And that’s just the new stuff this week! Find out more about the many, many places you can catch live outdoor concerts in this section, on Pages 3-6.

Playing in the mud

The Pringle Nature Center — located in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol — is hosting an International Mud Day Celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Pringle will have mud pits and lawn games to encourage young kids to enjoy some fun in the mud. (There will also be a sprinkler on site for cleaning up afterward.) Admission is free, and everyone is welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more details about the June 29 event, go to pringlenc.org/events.

Trying new foods

It’s true that any items you consume outside, at a festival — say, some Greek pastries or Serbian cookies — have absolutely zero calories. (At least, that’s the story we tell ourselves.) There is a world of food and drink specialties to try this weekend at three Racine events: the Greek Festival hosted by Racine’s Greek Orthodox Church, Serb Fest at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church and the Armenian Picnic Drive-Through at St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church. For more details about all the activities (not just the food!), see Page 12.

A roarin’ good time

The Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, Ill., combines an orchestra concert with a film screening on June 29. The Chicago Philharmonic will perform Hans Zimmer’s Oscar-winning “The Lion King” musical score live while the film is shown on video screens. This is important to note: The film is the Jon Favreau-directed 2019 version and NOT the 1994 original animated film. Still, the music is wonderful. Gates open at 5 p.m.; the concert starts at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Reserved seats in the Pavilion are $30-$75; a spot on the lawn is $30. Find more details at ravinia.org.

Getting all shook up!

Austin Butler shows off impressive dance moves — and vocals — in the new movie “Elvis,” which explores the life and times of The King himself. Tom Hanks plays Col. Tom Parker, who was the man pulling the strings as Elvis Presley burst onto the music scene and changed it forever. A review of the movie is on Page 14.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.