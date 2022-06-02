Hot Takes: What We Love This Week (June 2-9, 2022)

Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

Summer fun

Technically, the first day of summer isn’t until June 20, but once the calendar flips to June, it’s summer. And we’ve got the festivals to prove it! This weekend alone, there’s the Outta Sight Kite Flight in Kenosha (see story on Pages 10-11), plus PrideFest in Milwaukee, the Chicago Gospel Music Festival and the Milwaukee Highland Games. For more on area festivals, see our Road Trips roundup on Page 14.

Baseball and fireworks!

Saturday night is the first fireworks game of the season at Kenosha’s Simmons Field. The Kenosha Kingfish are hosting the Kokomo Jackrabbits for a 6:05 p.m. game. After the game, stick around for the free fireworks show. Fans entering the stadium will also receive a free Kingfish blanket, while supplies last. For tickets, call 262-653-0900 or go to kingfishbaseball.com.

Something fishy

Grab your fishing pole for Wisconsin’s Free Fishing Weekend. Anglers of all ages and experience levels are encouraged by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to participate. Residents and non-residents will not be required to have a fishing license or trout/salmon stamps. (All other fishing regulations apply, including bag and length limits.) Need some tips? Head to Bong State Recreation Area on Saturday, June 4, for a Fishing Basics program from 1 to 3 p.m. Fishing is free anywhere in Wisconsin without a fishing license on this weekend only, June 4-5. As a bonus: Admission to all state parks, state forests and state trails is FREE all weekend!

Free doughnuts!

Friday is National Doughnut Day, a 24-hour celebration during which your only concerns are whether to go for the glazed, filled or twisted doughnut first. And of course we want sprinkles! To celebrate, Dunkin’ Doughnuts locations offer a free classic doughnut on June 3, with a beverage purchase (at participating locations).

A classic big band

Add some “Chattanooga Choo Choo” to your week with the Glenn Miller Orchestra, performing Friday night at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, Ill. The group — known for big band standards including like “Tuxedo Junction,” “Moonlight Serenade” and “In the Mood” — first formed in 1938 and re-emerged in 1956. The group has been touring the world continuously ever since. The 18-member ensemble continues the legacy of its founding bandleader and namesake by performing many of the songs he famously arranged. Tickets for the 7 p.m. June 3 show are $30-$40 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com.

Track training

It’s bike racing season, and here’s your chance to learn track cycling basics from some of the best track cyclists in the Midwest at the historic Washington Park Velodrome. These three-hour clinics will introduce the track bicycle, velodrome basics, proper track etiquette, group riding skills and mock racing. The next “Track 101” clinic is noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at the velodrome, 1821 Washington Road in Kenosha. No racing experience is needed, but participants must be at least 9 years old. For details on what to bring and to sign up, go to kenoshavelodromeracing.com. The cost is $10 per clinic. The next clinics are July 9 and Aug. 7. Racing on the track is Monday and Tuesday nights.

