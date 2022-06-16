Hot Takes: What We Love This Week (June 16-23, 2022)

Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

S’mores for dummies!

There’s nothing we love more than a short cut, especially if it takes us closer to a melty, gooey dessert.

Those new-fangled stuffed marshmallows — with the chocolate already INSIDE — make constructing s’mores a breeze.

No more carefully stacking a piece of chocolate on top of a warm marshmallow and wondering if Julia Child ever worked this hard in the kitchen. With these stuffed mallows, you can easily make s’mores using a grill, an oven or even your microwave. And if you eat ‘em straight out of the bag? We won’t judge. Enjoy!

Second chance theater

“Groundhog Day: The Musical” is about a nasty weatherman who is trapped in a time loop, reliving the same day over and over again. The Bradford High School production of “Groundhog Day” was on stage last fall, but now, if you missed it, you have a chance to relive this show at UW-Parkside.

Before heading to the International Thespian Festival in Bloomington, Ind., the musical will be performed 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the university’s Main Stage Theater. As a bonus, cast members will not be wearing masks (as they did last fall), so we can see all their facial expressions. We can’t wait to see the groundhog smile. Tickets are $6-$13 at kusd.edu/finearts.

Father’s Day fun

Dad might tell you he just “wants to be left alone” for Father’s Day, but ignore that and drag dear old dad to the Petrifying Springs Biergarten, which has teamed up with Kenosha’s Public Brewing Co. for a Father’s Day Celebration on Sunday.

Dad-approved activities include: Food trucks, lawn games, a push mower contest (with prizes!), something called a Dad Shoes Pageant (with prizes!) and live music by The Roundabouts.

Did we mention there’s also beer — including a special brew from Public Craft called Dad Shoes — and food? As a bonus, every liter or half-liter of that “Dad Shoes” beer comes with a raffle ticket entry to win a grill. The Biergarten is open noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday. For more about local beer garden fun, see our story on Page 3.

Eating outside

June 18 is International Picnic Day — conveniently on a Saturday — so pack a sandwich and a beverage and enjoy a meal in one of our beautiful parks. Or, grab something to-go from a local eatery. You can keep it simple (PB&J travels well) or craft an elaborate spread. Whatever you choose, remember to keep cold foods cold (and hot foods hot) in warm weather.

And speaking of our parks ...

The Bristol Woodstock outdoor concert series, which debuted in 2021, starts its second season tonight in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol. The concerts are FREE and takes place Thursday nights, June 16 through Aug. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Tonight’s performer is the Troy Leisemann Jazz Quartet. This group features alto sax, upright bass, keyboards and drums, and group members say their “classic tunes guarantee thrills.” We also guarantee you will want to bring plenty of bug spray. We’ve had a wet spring, which means it’s prime mosquito time. For more details about the music series and who is playing each week, “like” Kenosha County Parks on Facebook.

All shook up

While we wait for the new “Elvis” movie next week (with Tom Hanks as the singer’s manager, Col. Tom Parker), we can see Brandon Bennett, performing his “Elvis My Way” show tonight at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, Ill. The singer captures the look, charm and “scandalous” moves of the King while singing all the hits, from “Hound Dog” to “Jailhouse Rock.” Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. June 16 show are $20-$30 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com.

