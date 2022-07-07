Hot Takes: What We Love This Week (July 7-14, 2022)

Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

New flavors!

As if it’s not exciting enough that July is Ice Cream Month, Culver’s is bringing out two new flavors: Espresso Toffee Bar and Peach Crisp. The new frozen custards will be joining the rotating Flavor of the Day menu on July 10 (Espresso Toffee Bar) and Aug. 10 (Peach Crisp) at all 850 Culver’s locations. Just what we need: Another reason to enjoy the frozen sweetness of summer.

A birthday bash

America just celebrated its birthday, and now it’s the Kenosha Yacht Club’s turn. The venue will be celebrating its 110th anniversary with a celebration starting at 1 p.m. Saturday. Since 1912, the KYC has been home to boaters and families from around the southwestern shore of Lake Michigan. The party takes place on the KYC Bar & Grille’s Island Deck, which boasts wonderful harbor views at 5130 Fourth Ave. The celebration includes music by Sid Simo, a “bouncy house” for kids, lawn games, club tours and a cocktail/appetizer hour. Sailboat rides will be provided by the Kenosha Community Sailing Center, along with art activities and knot tying. Bonus: Everyone who attends will receive $5 off the admission price of climbing the 1866 Southport Lighthouse tower across the street.

Saving money

It’s not cheap to attend Summerfest — one-day admission for adults is $25, and we haven’t even mentioned parking, food and drinks and all that sweet Summerfest merchandise — but at least there are ways to save on admission to the Big Gig’s third (and final) weekend.

This weekend’s Summerfest admission promotional offers:

Thursday, July 7, noon to 3 p.m.: The first 2,000 patrons who donate three non-perishable food items will get in free. Canned fruits and vegetables are especially appreciated. All donations benefit the Hunger Task Force.

Thursday, July 7, noon to 4 p.m.: Celebrate Senior Fest Day. Everyone age 60 and older gets in free (present an ID at the gate). Seniors will also get a voucher for $2 off a food or non-alcoholic beverage purchase over $10. Also, all wheelchairs will be provided free of charge to seniors between noon and 4 p.m. while supplies last.

Friday, July 8, noon to 3 p.m.: Show Your College Pride Day. Everyone who wears a shirt or hat representing one of the participating colleges or universities will get in free. Schools participating are: UW-Parkside, Carthage College, the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, Cardinal Stritch University, Marquette University, Milwaukee Area Technical College, UW-Milwaukee, UW-Whitewater and Western Governors University.

Saturday, July 9, noon to 3 p.m.: Celebrate the final day of this year’s Big Gig with Summerfest Fan Appreciation Day. Everyone gets in free ... well, free from noon to 3 p.m. Plus, the first 30,000 patrons arriving through the gates will receive one free ticket valid for Summerfest 2023.

Track training

It’s bike racing season, and here’s your chance to learn track cycling basics from some of the best track cyclists in the Midwest at the historic Washington Park Velodrome. These three-hour clinics will introduce the track bicycle, velodrome basics, proper track etiquette, group riding skills and mock racing. The next “Track 101” clinic is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 9, at the velodrome, 1821 Washington Road in Kenosha. No racing experience is needed, but participants must be at least 9 years old. For details on what to bring and to sign up, go to kenoshavelodromeracing.com. The cost is $10 per clinic. The next clinic is Aug. 7. Racing on the track is Monday and Tuesday nights.

Huzzah!

It’s time again for jousting and giant turkey legs! The Bristol Renaissance Faire opens Saturday for another season of making merry while wearing chain mail. The Faire celebrates the day in 1574 when Queen Elizabeth visited Bristol, England. If you see the queen, remember to use your best royal wave to greet her majesty. The Faire is open weekends through Sept. 5, located just west of I-94 at the Wisconsin/Illinois border. For more details, go to