Hot Takes: What We Love This Week (July 21-28, 2022)

Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

Simple pleasures

We enjoy gourmet ice cream — with cool flavors like “Triple Mocha Salted Caramel” and “Goat Cheese Marionberry Habanero” — as much as the next glutton, but sometimes it’s refreshing to enjoy a good, old-fashioned scoop of comfort. We celebrate Vanilla Ice Cream Day on July 23 and look forward to sitting on the front porch, savoring a few moments with our old friend, vanilla ice cream. Doesn’t that feel good?

Bobblehead!

It’s always fun to catch a Kenosha Kingfish game at historic Simmons Field, but on Saturday, July 23, the team is hosting its first Bobblehead Game of the 2022 season! “Scuba Diver Elvis” — featuring the team’s mascot, King Elvis, dressed in scuba gear — is the giveaway at the July 23 game. The game itself starts at 6:05 p.m. Stick around for post-game fireworks, too. The team is also home for games on July 21-22 and 24. For tickets, call 262-653-0900 or go to kingfishbaseball.com.

Coming home

This is what we know about cars: You should make sure the oil is changed regularly, and air conditioning is a huge plus. We also know enough to be excited about the Kenosha Homecoming Car Show, with events from July 26-31. This huge event is open to vehicles that were manufactured in Kenosha, including AMC cars (of course) and other makes and models with names like Rambler and Nash. Even for non-car folks like us, it’s cool to see rows and rows of locally manufactured vehicles lined up along the lakefront during the event’s big car show/swap meet. For details about the daily events, all hosted by the Kenosha History Center, go to kenoshahistorycenter.org.

A classical evening

The Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, Ill., welcomes “Hamilton” star Leslie Odom Jr. Sunday evening on the Pavilion. The Tony and Grammy Award-winning vocalist is making his debut with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and will be singing Broadway and film favorites, along with some of his original music. Gates open at 4 p.m.; the concert starts at 6 p.m. on July 24. Reserved seats in the Pavilion are $35-$125 (plus fees); a spot on the lawn starts at $49 (plus fees). Find more details at ravinia.org.

Beating the heat

The forecasts are calling for hot and steamy weather through this weekend. There are plenty of shady parks in this area to visit, and you can enjoy a day at a beach, too, either on Lake Michigan or one of our inland lakes. It’s also a great time to head inside for a movie or a live stage production (see: “Into the Woods,” pages 10-11). Whatever you do, BE CAREFUL. Water is dangerous, and we’ve already lost people this summer. Also, stay hydrated, use sunscreen if you’re outside and take breaks when necessary.