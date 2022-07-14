Hot Takes: What We Love This Week (July 14-21, 2022)

Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

New flavor!

We admit to stopping at Kwik Trip even when we DON’T need to fill our tank. The reason? Dunkers! The gas station’s doughnuts are reason enough to make a road trip stop. Here’s an even better reason to pull off the road: The new Salted Caramel Dunkers. Wow. That’s all we can say. The rich caramel flavor is perfectly matched by a salty touch. We don’t want to think about all the calories, because we know they’re worth the splurge.

And speaking of calorie splurges ...

I scream, you scream, we ALL scream for Ice Cream Day. We live every day like it’s Ice Cream Day — especially during the summer — but July 17 is the “official” Ice Cream Day. Feel free to eat ice cream for breakfast, lunch and dinner — plus between-meal snacks — as you celebrate the holiday.

Hot dog!

While you’re busy sampling ice cream flavors, get your tummy ready for another fun holiday this week: July 20 is Hot Dog Day. Whether you like yours Chicago style, with chili and cheese, or just plain ol’ ketchup, make it a Dog Day Afternoon on Wednesday.

A little bit country

The Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, Ill., is known for high-brow string quartets and symphony concerts, but sometimes, the venue lets its hair down. One of those times is July 20, when country music super group Little Big Town performs on the Pavilion. Gates open at 5 p.m.; the concert starts at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Reserved seats in the Pavilion are $135-$170; a spot on the lawn starts at $49. Find more details at ravinia.org.

From page to screen

Millions of people read — and loved — the novel “Where the Crawdads Sing.” Now the mega best-seller comes to the big screen. The story combines a mystery with romance and gorgeous scenery, telling the story of Kya, an abandoned girl who raised herself to adulthood in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina. She’s drawn to two young men from town, and when one of them is found dead, she becomes the main suspect. The film opens in theaters today.

Play ball!

It’s always fun to catch a Kenosha Kingfish game at historic Simmons Field, but on Saturday, the team is hosting a game of a different sort. The Celebrity Softball Game — featuring Packers players Jordan Love, Gilbert Brown, A.J. Dillon, Dorsey Levens, Ahman Green and George Teague — is 7:15 p.m. on July 16 at the ballpark. An autograph session is 6 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Call 262-653-0900 or go to kingfishbaseball.com.