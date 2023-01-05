Hot Takes: What We Love This Week (Jan. 5-12, 2023)

Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

Our feathered friends

Jan. 5 is National Bird Day, and we hope you’ll celebrate by putting out bird feeders to help them get through the cold winter months. No room outside your home for a feeder? Visit the bird/squirrel feeing area in Petrifying Springs Park in Somers. The blue jays love unsalted peanuts (in the shell!) and will happily swoop out of the trees to grab them.

Football. And more football. And still more football.

As much as we love hunkering down with our family during these frigid days, we appreciate the televised distraction offered by the NFL and college football games. The Green Bay Packers wrap up a wild season with a win-or-go-home game against the Detroit Lions. That’s right, the Lions. The team that has long been the doormat of the NFC North has a chance to go to the Playoffs if they beat the Packers on Sunday. If the Packers win at Lambeau field, they head into the Playoffs despite a rocky season. The Packers/Lions game airs at 7:20 p.m. on NBC. As for the Chicago Bears, they are hosting the Minnesota Vikings to end another disappointing season.

Frogs vs. Dogs

As for the college action? The Championship Game — 6:30 p.m. Monday on ESPN — pits the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs against the surprising TCU Horned Frogs, who beat our neighboring Michigan Wolverines to get to the title game. How much of a surprise is it to see Texas Christian University in the title game? Consider that the team started the season unranked and is now just one win away from its first national title since 1938. As for us, no matter who wins or loses, it’s one more excuse to eat nachos.

Cold nights, hot jazz

The Southport Sound, an 11-member big band, is back performing at the Fusion performance space, 5014 Seventh Ave. in Downtown Kenosha. The band, founded and directed by John Sorensen, performs swing music from the likes of Glenn Miller and Count Basie, along with “classics from every era including doo-wop, disco, Latin and classic rock ‘n’ roll,” Sorensen said. The group performs 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Fusion and will be there every month (usually on the second Wednesday). “At our Fusion shows, we try out new material as well as polish some of our standards,” Sorensen said. “We are always tweaking the show to provide what our great Kenosha audience members would like to hear.” As for the space, he calls Fusion “a fantastic listening room with an amazing sound system, a killer vibe and a great little bar.” The shows are free to attend; tipping is encouraged. For more about Southport Sound and other live music in this area, see Paddy Fineran’s “Music Matters” column on Page 4.

Holiday lights

Thanks to everyone who continues to light up these dark winter nights with twinkling lights covering bushes. We’re not just saying this as someone who dreads taking down decorations, though that does factor into our thinking here. Also, we appreciate the light when we’re walking our dog after dark.

Bobblehead appreciation

Jan. 7 is Bobblehead Day. Or, as we call it, the most wonderful holiday of the year. Nod your head (several times) if you agree. It’s the perfect time to visit the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, located at 170 S. First St. (second floor) in Milwaukee. The venue, which features the world’s largest collection of Bobbleheads, is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $5 (free for kids under age 5). It’s free to visit the museum’s store, which features an astounding 500-plus bobbleheads and other merchandise.