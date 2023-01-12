Hot Takes: What We Love This Week (Jan. 12-19, 2023)

Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

An all-star night

Madison’s Steely Dane band — a tribute to Steely Dan, if you hadn’t figured that out already — performs Friday night at Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater. The band features two Kenosha natives, Al Falaschi and Courtney Larsen, in its lineup. The show starts at 8 p.m. Jan. 13. Tickets are $25-$35 (plus fees) at pabsttheatergroup.com.

Curling action

Here’s your chance to try an Olympics sport: The Racine Curling Club is hosting Learn-2 Curl events at the club on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13-14. Registration and payment are due in advance. You can sign up through a link on the club’s Facebook page. The cost for the one-hour workshop is $10. Timeslots are available from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Note: It’s about 40 degrees on the ice. Dressing in warm layers is recommended, along with gym shoes. The best part? No skating skills are required — and this is easier than trying to run a marathon.

Pressing your luck

If you venture forth on Friday, beware of black cats and walking underneath open ladders and, for heaven’s sake, don’t step on a sidewalk crack! We’re not sure why Friday the 13th is considered such an unlucky day, but we’re not taking any chances. The good news? Jan. 13 is also Rubber Ducky Day, which should ward off any bad luck.

Saturday night football

Sure, Wisconsin’s Green Bay Packers aren’t playing, but it’s still the NFL Playoffs — and that means Saturday night football. At this point, we’ll watch any gridiron action that helps us forget the College Football Championship “game” from Monday night. Yikes!

Here’s the lineup: On Saturday: Seahawks at 49ers (3:30 p.m., Fox) and Chargers at Jaguars (7:15 p.m., NBC). On Sunday: Dolphins at Bills (noon, CBS), Giants at Vikings (3:30 p.m., Fox) and Ravens at Bengals (7:15 p.m., NBC). The Wildcard Weekend action wraps up Monday night when the Cowboys visit the Buccaneers (7:15 p.m., ABC and ESPN). Plan your snacks accordingly and try to get up and stretch your legs every hour or so.

For the love of carbs

Think of this as a great excuse to try some of those new-fangled cream cheese flavors, which include strawberry, blueberry, honey pecan and even brown sugar and cinnamon. We’re talking about Bagel Day, which is Jan. 15. Start your day with an Everything Bagel and try to work in at least one Cinnamon Crunch Bagel, too. You can swear off carbs again starting Jan. 16.

Scouting for a new treat

In our continuing series on what’s new in snack foods, we bring you the new Raspberry Rally cookies, which are available for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season. The berry-blasted snack is considered a “sister cookie” to the beloved Thin Mints, featuring a raspberry cookie dipped in the same chocolatey coating as the minty favorite.

The new treat will be available online only (so no one can see you ordered two dozen boxes for yourself!) While you wait for your cookies to arrive, get your fix by working your way through the boxes of Thin Mints you have stashed in the freezer.