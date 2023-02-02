Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

Making a splash

Milwaukee’s Discovery World museum welcomes a real-life mermaid (NOT the Disney character) for shows at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday. “Mermaid Echo” says she “connects kids with aquatic ecology in a creative way.” Children (and adults) can watch as she swims with her underwater friends, plus take photos with her and enjoy one-on-one interaction with a real mermaid. Sorry, no Sebastian will be with her. Note: Space is limited for the Feb. 4 shows and on a “first-come, first-served” system. For more details, go to discoveryworld.org.

Summer dreamin’

We just started February, with its promise of gray, cold days, but we know summer is coming. Need more incentive to dream of warmer days? The Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival has announced its headlining acts: Foo Fighters and Green Day. Tickets are available now, at H-D.com/HomecomingTickets, for the four-day motorcycle love fest, set for July 13-16 at multiple venues in the Milwaukee area, the city where it all started in 1903. Also slated to perform during the fest: Cody Jinks, Social Distortion, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Phantogram, White Reaper and KennyHoopla.

Summer dreamin’ II

Here are four more reasons to look ahead to summer: Tickets are on sale now for four headliners performing at the the Wisconsin State Fair: Alabama (Thursday, Aug. 3), comedian Jeff Dunham (Saturday, Aug. 5), For King & Country (Monday, Aug. 7 ) and Kidz Bop Never Stop Live Tour (Tuesday, Aug. 8). We can smell the funnel cakes already! You can buy tickets (and get more fair details) at WiStateFair.com. Note: Main Stage tickets include fair admission for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering Fair Park.

Making classical music cool

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra has a fun program coming Feb. 10-12. “Music of the Knights” will feature music written by Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Elton John and Sir Paul McCartney. Not only are they actual knights, they are also three of the most successful songwriters of all time. This program honors their musical influence with songs like “Memory,” “Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Your Song” and “Hey Jude,” performed by guest vocalists alongside the full power of the orchestra. Go to mso.org for tickets and more details.

Valentine cream puffs!

Score some points with your sweetie by grabbing some Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puffs. The fine folks who fatten us up every summer are back with another holiday-themed Drive-Thru. This time, the fair offers two flavors: Cocoa Cream Puffs and Strawberry Cream Puffs. Drivers can pick up the treats at State Fair Park in West Allis at the Cream Puff Drive-Thru, Feb. 11-14. We’re telling you now because you have to pre-order those three-pack or six-packs of sweet indulgence. Order in advance at originalcreampuffs.com.

For the birds

Feb. 3 is Feed the Birds Day, but, really, isn’t that EVERY day? The weather is cold for our feathered friends, too, so help them through this frigid season with some bird seed. For advice on what to feed wild birds, talk to the friendly folks at the new Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop in Pleasant Prairie or visit other local retailers.