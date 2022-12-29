Hot Takes: What We Love This Week (Dec. 29, 2022-Jan. 5, 2023)

Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

Three cheers for Bacon!

Before we plunge into the madness that is January dieting, we pause to mark National Bacon Day on Dec. 30. It’s the perfect way to celebrate New Year’s Eve Eve by adding bacon to all your meals, from a bacon-and-eggs breakfast plate to a BLT for lunch and a bacon milkshake chaser after dinner. Remember: No calorie counting until Jan. 1 ... or, more likely, mid-January.

A wild time

This is a great time to visit the Milwaukee County Zoo. The zoo’s cold-weather animals are more active in the winter months, and visitors can warm up inside the animal buildings. The zoo’s “Frosty Free Week” offers free daytime admission, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., through Dec. 30. And make sure to visit the zoo’s caribous, who MIGHT just have wrapped up a gig pulling Santa’s sleigh. For more details, go to milwaukeezoo.org. And for more about the zoo’s after-dark Wild Lights attraction, see Pages 10-11.

Hoops action

Head to Fiserv Forum to see some basketball superstars not named the Milwaukee Bucks. The world famous Harlem Globetrotters are once again spending New Year’s Eve in our sister city to the north, continuing a long-standing Milwaukee tradition. Tickets start at $23 (plus fees) for the 1 and 6 p.m. events on Dec. 31. www.Ticketmaster.com.

Jumping into 2023

Why not start off the new year with a nice cool dip into Lake Michigan? You can “Splash and Dash” with Racine’s Polar Plunge, at noon on Jan. 1 at Racine’s North Beach. The event raises money for local Racine charities. There is no cost to “plunge,” but participants are encouraged to gather pledges for the event. For more details, go to splashanddashracine.com. In Kenosha, Dan Vaccaro of Diver Dan’s Scuba Center has been organizing the annual “Polar Bear Plunge” for several years. If you’re planning on getting wet, be at Simmons Island Beach about 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 for the 11 a.m. plunge. “Plungers” should wear something to cover their feet and bring something warm to wear when they get out of the water.

Partying at home

We like nothing better than ringing in the new year with our pals, including Ryan Seacrest and Miley Cyrus. The best part? We don’t have to wear shoes (or pants!) and the line for the restroom is mercifully short all evening. Networks celebrate New Year’s Eve with televised celebrations. Among the offerings are “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash,” with Elle King, the Zac brown Band and other performers, at 7 p.m. Saturday on CBS; “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” with hosts Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton, at 9:30 p.m. Saturday on NBC; and “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest,” (seen popping Champagne above left) at 7, 9 and 10:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC. Remember: Go easy on the booze and tip your waitstaff.