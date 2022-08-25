Hot Takes: What We Love This Week (Aug. 25-Sept. 1, 2022)

Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

A summer ‘fling’

We don’t need more reminders that summer is quickly turning to fall — it’s already getting dark by 8 p.m. and we’ve had to pull out our JACKET in the evening! — but the Pringle Nature Center in Bristol is hosting the aptly named “Summer’s Last Fling!” From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, visitors to Pringle can take part in free, self-guided, family friendly nature activities. The Nature Center is located at 9800 160th Ave., inside Bristol Woods County Park. The nature activities will be posted at the front door of the building. No registration is required; come and leave when you like. For more details, go to pringlenc.org/events.

Speaking of the en

d of the season ...

Tuesday night is your final chance this summer to watch bike racing at the historic Washington Park Velodrome, 1821 Washington Road in Kenosha. The Tuesday night races start at 7 p.m. Since this is the season finale, organizers are promising “a fun night of racing for all categories.” It’s free to watch from the hill overlooking the track. For more details, go to kenoshavelodrome.com.

Fair-well

Still looking for some county fair action? The summer fair season wraps up starting Wednesday with the Walworth County Fair in Elkhorn. Organizers call this the biggest county fair in Wisconsin, and who are we to argue? The fair opens Aug. 31 with Pro Truck and Tractor Pulls on the Grandstand. There will also be plenty of live music and the usual fair staples: Animal exhibits, carnival rides and all that “healthy” fair food. The fair is Aug. 31-Sept. 5, open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. For more details, go to walworthcountyfair.com

‘Pop’ goes the summer

The Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, Ill., is famous for its classical concerts, but it’s ending the summer season with a flurry of pop performances: Pitbull with Iggy Azalea on Thursday, Aug. 25; Culture Club on Friday, Aug. 26; Sting on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27-28; and Sheryl Crow on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Find more details at ravinia.org and start looking for a spot on the venue’s lawn.

Fun with Barbie

While we wait for that live-action “Barbie” move to open (Ryan Gosling as Ken? Who knew that would work?) we can visit the Malibu Barbie Pop-Up Truck on Saturday at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa. Apparently, this Barbie-themed rolling shop is a real thing and is on a national tour. Fans can purchase “exclusive retro-inspired merchandise” and enjoy “the ‘70s beach vibes” at the truck. The Barbie truck will be at the mall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, near Barnes & Noble, because we know how much Barbie and her pals love to read.