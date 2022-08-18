Hot Takes: What We Love This Week (Aug. 18-25, 2022)

Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

Sky gazing

We hope you’ve been watching the night skies this summer — with the Super Moons and meteor showers — and you can head to Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton for some star gazing through telescopes and binoculars. Just meet in Bong’s Parking lot F starting at 9 Saturday night (and Saturday, Aug. 27, too). This is a free event, though a state park vehicle admission sticker is required to enter Bong, 26313 Burlington Road. For more night sky fun, head to the Modine-Benstead Observatory in Yorkville Friday night. See page 15 for more details about the open house.

Disney classics

The Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, Ill., has a fun program coming up Friday night: The Chicago Symphony will perform “Once Upon a Time: Alan Menken’s Broadway,” featuring favorite songs from Disney shows including “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin,” “Pocahontas” and “Little Shop of Horrors.” Gates open at 5 p.m.; the concert starts at 8 p.m. on Aug. 19. Reserved seats in the Pavilion are $35-$145; a spot on the lawn starts at $15. Find more details at ravinia.org. Also this week at Ravinia: On Sunday night, the Chicago Symphony performs its “Tchaikovsky Spectacular” program, including the explosive “1812 Overture” featuring cannons!

Track riding

Monday night, Aug. 22, is your final chance this summer to test your riding skills on the historic Washington Park Velodrome, 1821 Washington Road in Kenosha. The track hosts Monday night Stock Bike Racing — open to everyone, from age 3 to adults. Registration starts at 6 p.m., with races starting at 6:30 p.m. (for tricycles) and 7 p.m. for the “big track.” To race, bring your bike and a helmet. Stock bike racing is an introduction to track racing, geared to younger riders but all ages are welcome. The cost is $5 (a one-time registration fee) plus $3 race fee for adults each night. For more details, go to kenoshavelodrome.com.

Just peachy

August is a prime month for peaches, and the month’s “holidays” prove the point. Not only is the entire month of August Peach Month, but Monday is Eat a Peach Day. We like ours fresh, but we’ve never turned down peach cobbler (hint hint). And just in case you missed the memo about the fruit-of-the-month, Peach Pie Day is Wednesday, Aug. 24. As you work on perfecting those peach dessert recipes, remember: Sharing is caring!

Scouting for a new treat

In our continuing series on what’s new in snack foods, we bring you the new Raspberry Rally cookies, which will be available for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season. The berry-blasted snack is considered a “sister cookie” to the beloved Thin Mints, featuring a raspberry cookie dipped in the same chocolatey coating as the minty favorite. The new treat will be available online only (so no one can see you ordered two dozen boxes for yourself!) and will likely be available starting in January. Until then, get your fix by working your way through the boxes of Thin Mints you have stashed in the freezer.