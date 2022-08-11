Hot Takes: What We Love This Week (Aug. 11-18, 2022)

Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

‘Showering’ with other people

The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol, is hosting a Perseids Meteor Shower Viewing party from 9 to 10:30 tonight (Aug. 11). The public is invited to “experience the wonders of the cosmos during what is often called the best meteor shower in our region.” Participants can learn about this summer phenomenon — and how best to view it — before stargazing under the dark sky in Bristol Woods. Admission is free. Participants should bring a blanket or lawn chair, insect repellent and “whatever else you need to comfortably enjoy the skies.” (So, yes, pack that bag of Cheetos!) Note: If the weather is bad or too cloudy, the program will take take on Friday, Aug. 12. For more information, go to pringlenc.org/events.

Ups and downs

Hold onto your hats ... and wallets ... and sunglasses ... and phones ... it’s Roller Coaster Day on Tuesday, Aug. 16. In this area, there’s no better place to celebrate than Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill. The theme park just to the south of us has roller coasters offering thrills of varying degrees of terror. Remember: What goes up, must come down (on those steep drops!). We also don’t recommend going on Raging Bull right after you’ve eaten a funnel cake. Great America is open daily, with roller coasters and all sorts of rides and shows. For more details, go to sixflags.com/greatamerica.

Road trip!

In our continuing series on outrageous food items, we bring you the “BBQ Reese’s Sandwich,” made with pulled pork doused in Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce and topped with bacon bits and crushed and crumbled Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. This yummy combination can be found only at Kauffman Stadium, home of the Kansas City Royals. To which we say, “Road trip to Kansas City, NOW!” The Royals are playing the Los Angeles Dodgers Aug. 12-14 in Kansas City, which means the food trip doubles as a chance to see our own Gavin Lux on the field with the Dodgers. Also coming up, the Chicago White Sox head to Kansas City for an Aug. 22 game. We could try making this at home, but it never tastes the same as at the stadium.

Beautiful lake, beautiful artwork

The 42nd Annual Art in the Park two-day art festival is this weekend: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 13-14) om Flat Iron Park in Downtown Lake Geneva. More than 80 artists are expected to be selling works at this show, hosted each summer by the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation. You’ll also find silent auction items and children’s activities area. Here’s a bonus: Free parking will be available both days from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Central-Denison School, Dunn Field and near City Hall. There will also be free shuttles running from the Home Depot parking lot, 550 N. Edwards Blvd., to U.S. Bank, 303 Center St., every 20 minutes.

Reggae at Ravinia

The Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, Ill., is known for high-brow string quartets and symphony concerts, but sometimes, the venue lets its hair down. One of those times is Sunday night, when Ziggy Marley performs on the Pavilion. He’s doing a tribute to his late father, reggae legend Bob Marley. His special guest is Kazayah. Gates open at 5 p.m.; the concert starts at 7 p.m. on Aug. 14. Reserved seats in the Pavilion are $60-$80; a spot on the lawn starts at $44. Find more details at ravinia.org.