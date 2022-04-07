Hot Takes: What We Love This Week (April 7-14, 2022)

Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

Play ball!

After a tumultuous off season, which cast this whole season into doubt, it’s Major League Baseball’s Opening Day. To start off the 2022 regular season games, the Milwaukee Brewers travel to Wrigley Field to take on the Chicago Cubs. For tickets to this April 7 game and more, go to cubs.com or brewers.com.

Personal Peeps

The slogan “have it your way” doesn’t just apply to Burger King anymore. Now, Peeps fans can customize the marshmallow candy, just in time for the Easter season. Just Born, the company that crafts the sweet treats, launched MyPeeps. It’s simple — and fun . Customers can choose the color and toppings for the marshmallow chicks online and have them shipped to your house ... or to the Easter Bunny’s home, to place in your basket. You can dip your yellow, pink or blue Peep in three types of chocolate and cover the chicks with sprinkles, toasted coconut and more options. To customize your Peeps, go to peepsandcompany.com/my-peeps

Wisconsin humor

Charlie Berens of “Manitowoc Minute” fame brings his tour to Milwaukee’s Riverside Theater for four shows — 7 and 9:30 Friday night and 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday. The Emmy winner started his career working for MTV News’ “Choose or Lose.” In 2014, CBS Sports Network hired Berens to host the sports game show “You’re So Money.” In 2017, he started his Midwest comedic news series “Manitowoc Minute,” with frequent updates on his Facebook page. He also creates Midwest-focused sketch comedy videos. Tickets start at $60 (plus fees) at pabsttheatergroup.com.

Summer dreamin’

We just started April (so far, a VERY rainy month!) but we know summer is coming. Need more incentive to dream of warmer days? Summerfest has announced the Backstreet Boys — one of the best-selling bands of all time — will headline the Big Gig on July 8. Tickets go on sale Friday, which will make their now-middle-aged fans so happy! For more details, go to summerfest.com.

Saturday night laughs

Wow. We’ve had a lot of bad news lately. Who’s up for some laughs? Comedian Dave Landau — known for his Comedy Central appearances and his podcast — performs April 9 at the Genesee Theatre in downtown Waukegan, Ill. His comedy comes in fast and furious as he careens from confessional stories to bawdy gags The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20-$40 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com. Comedian Cat Alvarado opens the show with her standup. She pokes fun at everything, from the bad judgment of getting married at 19 to realizing half of her emotions are simply digestive issues.

Avoiding chores

April 7 is No Housework Day ... or, as we call it, EVERY day! But at least today we don’t have to feel guilty about all that dusting we’re not doing. It’s also National Beer Day, so while you’re busy avoiding vacuuming the living room, enjoy a brew from one of our local craft breweries. National Beer Day celebrates the history of this magnificent drink, which has been around since ... well, forever!

