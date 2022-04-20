Hot Takes: What We Love This Week (April 21-28, 2022)

Here's a sampling of things we love this week:

Loving our home

We here at Hot Takes believe every day is Earth Day. But April 22 is the OFFICIAL Earth Day 2022. To celebrate, do something nice for our planet — it’s the only one we have until we start colonizing Mars; therefore, we should do everything we can to sustain it. Pick up trash off the sidewalk, recycle your plastic water bottles and turn off the lights when you leave a room. You can find out more at earthday.org.

The Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park at 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol, is hosting Earth Day @ Pringle! from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23. Stop by to learn how to protect trees and pick up a FREE tree seedling. Pringle is also hosting its first Invasive Species Workday of the year on Saturday. Visit pringlenc.org/events for more details.

Celebrating with Rita

Has it really been 10 years? Wow. The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for the Arts and Humanities (affectionately known as "The Rita"). To mark The Rita's first decade, the public is invited to a celebration from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Highlights include a 2 p.m. theater demonstration of the upcoming show "She Kills Monsters" and a 3 p.m. performance by the Parkside Range a cappella group. For more details about the April 24 event, see Page 14.

Another brick in the wall ...

Brit Floyd — which bills itself as “The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Show” — has a new show for 2022, with highlights from “The Wall,” “The Dark Side of the Moon,” “Wish You Were Here,” “Animals" and "The Division Bell.” But wait! There's more! Diehard Floyd fans will also hear a 23-minute "note-for-note" performance of the song “Echoes,” written 50 years ago for the 1971 album “Meddle.” You can also expect lasers, inflatables and a sparkling light show. Brit Floyd performs Friday night, April 22, at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, Ill. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show start at $37.50-$99.50 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com. Brit Floyd also performs Saturday night, April 23, at Milwaukee's Riverside Theater. Tickets are $55 for the 8 p.m. show at pabsttheatergroup.com.

All the world’s a stage

Saturday is “Talk Like Shakespeare Day,” in honor of the Bard’s 458th birthday. As you go about your business on April 23, make sure to sprinkle in plenty of terms like “thee,” “thou,” “come hither,” “prithee” and the ever popular “wherefore art thou Romeo?” Willy would be so proud! Saturday is also World Book Night, so grab something good to read as you snuggle under the covers. We don't recommend anything by Stephen King, unless you want nightmares.

Pizza, pizza!

The world — or maybe just a few of us — cheered when we heard the news that Taco Bell is bringing back its Mexican Pizza. It's a simple concept — beef and refried beans are nestled between two pizza-styled shells that are topped with diced tomatoes, a three-cheese blend and pizza sauce. But somehow that Taco Bell magic makes it all work. And before you gripe that "this isn't authentic Mexican food," remember 1) this is from the folks who also gave the world the Cheesy Gordita and something called a Quesarito and 2) if it's covered in cheese, who cares? The Mexican Pizza returns to the menu on May 19, and rumor has it, new variations will also be offered.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.