Hot ChocolateFest returns to Burlington

BURLINGTON — Snow falls, cold winds blow and families huddle together in front of the fire indoors. This pretty much sums up winter in Wisconsin for a lot of people.

If you aren’t snowmobiling, skiing or ice fishing, it sometimes feels like there isn’t anything else going on, but the residents of the City of Burlington aim to change that. One January weekend, the Downtown and parks of Burlington virtually turn into a kaleidoscope of activity during the annual Hot ChocolateFest.

From Friday through Sunday, Jan. 17-19, Burlington will transform from just another winter Wisconsin town to a destination for families from all around the area. With everything from a vintage artisan market, to a snowman decorating contest, to dueling pianos there’s really something for all members of the family, and most events are free.

Glide into the fun on Friday night with a free skate under the lights on the patio at Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave., and enjoy food, bonfires, s’mores, storytelling and music from 5 to 9 p.m. Those who want to warm up can move inside to enjoy two shows. Un-Hitch’d will perform from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and then the New Piano Guys will present a dueling piano show from 8:30 to 11 p.m. Drinks will be available.