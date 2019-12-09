Horse-drawn sleigh rides offers nostalgic memory

YORKVILLE — Apple Holler, 5006 S. Sylvania Ave., offers reservations for private horse-drawn sleigh rides.

“Our horse-drawn sleigh ride experiences have become quite popular,” said Dave Flannery, Apple Holler owner. “Guests just love the idea of riding in a sleigh drawn by a team of horses. This unique experience brings families and friends together for unforgettable fun and fond memories.”

Rides follow a trail through 78 acres of scenic orchard and woods. The sleigh rides are given whenever there is an adequate depth of snow. A horse-drawn wagon ride is offered as an alternative when snow cover is sparse. Rides include a private campfire, fixings for s’mores, and either hot spiced apple cider or hot chocolate. Guests may bring cameras, blankets and long carrots to feed the horses.

Apple Holler has been using teams of Haflinger horses to pull sleighs for 22 years. Haflinger horses originate from Austria, and their ancestors were bred for their temperament, hardiness and longevity. Their docile and sturdy characteristics make them a fantastic choice for sleigh rides.

The cost for a horse-drawn sleigh or wagon ride is $80 for up to four people and $15 for each additional person on the ride. Sleigh ride reservations are available daily December through February or as long as the snow lasts. Call 262-884-7100 to schedule a ride or for more information.

