Horse-drawn sleigh ride offers nostalgic memory

YORKVILLE — Apple Holler, 5006 S. Sylvania Ave., offers reservations for private horse-drawn sleigh/wagon rides.

Rides follow a trail through 78 acres of scenic orchard and woods. The sleigh rides are given whenever there is an adequate depth of snow. A horse-drawn wagon ride is offered as an alternative when snow cover is sparse. Rides include a private campfire, fixings for s’mores, and either hot spiced apple cider or hot chocolate. Guests may bring cameras, blankets and long carrots to feed the horses.

Apple Holler has been using teams of Haflinger horses to pull sleighs for 22 years. Haflinger horses originate from Austria, and their ancestors were bred for their temperament, hardiness and longevity. Their docile and sturdy characteristics make them a fantastic choice for sleigh rides.

The cost for a horse-drawn sleigh or wagon ride is $100 for up to four people and $20 for each additional person on the ride. Reservations are required by calling 262-884-7100. For more information, go to appleholler.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0