Hootenanny is Sept. 2 at Kenosha's Anderson Arts Center

KENOSHA — The free folk music hootenanny gathering — which returned in July after stopping due to the COVID-19 pandemic — is back on Friday, Sept. 2.

The free event, open to everyone, is 7 to 10 p.m. at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. on Kenosha’s lakefront

“In honor of Labor Day, we will include songs about work and labor such as ‘Dark as a Dungeon,’ ‘The Jute Mill Song’ and ‘Union Maid,’” said organizer Marialyce Kornkven.

Also organizing the community gatherings are Kristin Kornkven and Bob Estes.

Everyone is welcome to this informal get-together. Participants are welcome to bring an acoustic instrument or just come to sing along; song sheets with chords and lyrics are provided.

Kornkven, who has been organizing the monthly gatherings for several years, said the Anderson Arts Center is now air-conditioned.