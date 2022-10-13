Hootenanny is Oct. 14 at Kenosha's Anderson Arts Center

KENOSHA — The free folk music hootenanny gathering — which returned in July after stopping due to the COVID-19 pandemic — is back on Friday, Oct. 14.

The free event, open to everyone, is 7 to 10 p.m. at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. on Kenosha’s lakefront

“As we continue to carry on the tradition started by Marialyce Kornkven over 30 years ago, please bring an acoustic instrument or your voice,” said new organizers Kristin Kornkven and Bob Estes. “We have the music books and music stands. Everyone is welcome.”

At this gathering “we will sing songs of fall, Halloween and some scary folk favorites,” they said, adding the words “pumpkin spice and murder ballads.”

Everyone is welcome to this informal get-together. Participants are welcome to bring an acoustic instrument or just come to sing along; song sheets with chords and lyrics are provided.

For more information or updates, “like” Kenosha Hootenanny on Facebook.