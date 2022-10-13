 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hootenanny is Oct. 14 at Kenosha's Anderson Arts Center

  • 0
Anderson Arts Center building

The Anderson Arts Center, located in a historic lakefront mansion at 6603 Third Ave. in Kenosha, is hosting a free folk music hootenanny on Oct. 14.

 Liz Snyder

KENOSHA — The free folk music hootenanny gathering — which returned in July after stopping due to the COVID-19 pandemic — is back on Friday, Oct. 14.

The free event, open to everyone, is 7 to 10 p.m. at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. on Kenosha’s lakefront

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“As we continue to carry on the tradition started by Marialyce Kornkven over 30 years ago, please bring an acoustic instrument or your voice,” said new organizers Kristin Kornkven and Bob Estes. “We have the music books and music stands. Everyone is welcome.”

At this gathering “we will sing songs of fall, Halloween and some scary folk favorites,” they said, adding the words “pumpkin spice and murder ballads.”

Everyone is welcome to this informal get-together. Participants are welcome to bring an acoustic instrument or just come to sing along; song sheets with chords and lyrics are provided.

People are also reading…

For more information or updates, “like” Kenosha Hootenanny on Facebook.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

It's time to chuck some pumpkins

It's time to chuck some pumpkins

YORKVILLE — The Great Pumpkin Chuckin’ Fest is 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sydney Sweeney to star in ‘Barbarella’ movie for Sony

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News