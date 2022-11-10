Hootenanny is Nov. 11 at Kenosha's Anderson Arts Center

KENOSHA — The free folk music hootenanny gathering — which returned in July after stopping due to the COVID-19 pandemic — is back on Friday, Nov. 11.

The free event, open to everyone, is 7 to 10 p.m. at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. on Kenosha’s lakefront

“As we continue to carry on the tradition started by Marialyce Kornkven over 30 years ago, please bring an acoustic instrument or your voice,” said new organizers Kristin Kornkven and Bob Estes. “We have the music books and music stands. Everyone is welcome.”

At this gathering, “we will sing some songs in honor of Veterans Day and Thanksgiving — and commemorate the wreck of the Edmond Fitzgerald.” (That shipwreck happened on Nov. 9, 1975, on Lake Superior, as the ship pushed across the waters with a cargo of iron ore. A storm came up in the afternoon and pounded the ship through the night with winds up to 75 mph, blinding snow and waves reaching 25 feet.)

Everyone is welcome to this informal get-together. Participants are welcome to bring an acoustic instrument or just come to sing along; song sheets with chords and lyrics are provided.

For more information or updates, “like” Kenosha Hootenanny on Facebook.

Note: In December, the group expects to meet on the first Friday of the month, Dec. 2.