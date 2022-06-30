Hootenanny is July 1 at Kenosha's Anderson Arts Center

KENOSHA — The free folk music hootenanny gathering returns to the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. on Kenosha’s lakefront, after stopping due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have missed our Friday musical gatherings and are really looking forward to seeing everyone again,” said organizer Marialyce Kornkven.

The free event, open to everyone, is 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 1.

Everyone is welcome to this informal get-together. Participants are welcome to bring an acoustic instrument or just come to sing along; song sheets with chords and lyrics are provided.

“It’s Independence Day weekend, so we’ll be sure to sing ‘This Land Is Your Land’ and Phil Ochs’s ‘Power & Glory,’” Kornkven said. “July 4 is also the birthday of Stephen Foster, and we’ll do ‘Hard Times Come Again No More’ in his honor.”

Kornkven, who has been organizing the monthly gatherings for several years, adds that the Anderson Arts Center is now air-conditioned.

