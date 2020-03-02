2020 Home & Garden Show, Chocolate Extravaganza March 14

BURLINGTON — The 2020 Burlington Home and Garden Show and Chocolate Extravaganza will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway.
The event is designed for homeowners in all stages of remodeling, landscaping and decorating their homes. It offers an exhibit area showcasing a large variety of products and services including indoor and outdoor living, camping solutions, home entertainment, roofing and structural, heating/cooling, plumbing, contractors and remodelers, landscaping, kitchen and bath, painting, doors and windows, and financial.
The show is recommended for new homeowners or someone who has lived in their home for years with an interest in updating, enhancing or creating a new look or amenity for their home. Here are more reasons to attend the show:
You have free articles remaining.
- Shop, compare and save. Ask exhibitors for show specials
- Save time by meeting hundreds of companies under one roof
- Discover new and interesting products and services for a home
- Find the best resources in home improvement, landscaping and design services
- Meet face to face with home improvement professionals for expert advice and tips
A variety of seminars will be offered in the auditorium as well as an “Expert” section in the gym.
Chocolate Extravaganza
The annual Chocolate Extravaganza will be held in conjunction with the show. This dessert competition will include a variety of desserts including cookies, cakes, cheesecakes and bars.
Admission is $2. For more information and a free admission coupon, go to burlingtonchamber.org or call 262-763-6044.