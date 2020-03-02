2020 Home & Garden Show, Chocolate Extravaganza March 14

BURLINGTON — The 2020 Burlington Home and Garden Show and Chocolate Extravaganza will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway.

The event is designed for homeowners in all stages of remodeling, landscaping and decorating their homes. It offers an exhibit area showcasing a large variety of products and services including indoor and outdoor living, camping solutions, home entertainment, roofing and structural, heating/cooling, plumbing, contractors and remodelers, landscaping, kitchen and bath, painting, doors and windows, and financial.

The show is recommended for new homeowners or someone who has lived in their home for years with an interest in updating, enhancing or creating a new look or amenity for their home. Here are more reasons to attend the show:

Shop, compare and save. Ask exhibitors for show specials

Save time by meeting hundreds of companies under one roof

Discover new and interesting products and services for a home

Find the best resources in home improvement, landscaping and design services

Meet face to face with home improvement professionals for expert advice and tips

A variety of seminars will be offered in the auditorium as well as an “Expert” section in the gym.