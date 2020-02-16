Home Expo at Festival Hall Feb. 22-23

RACINE — It’s been freezing cold outside. But soon enough temperatures will be heating up and that means it will be time for home improvement projects.

To get ideas for those projects, the place to be is The Journal Times Home Expo from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.

There will be free seminars, local businesses with up-to-date fresh ideas and experts on hand to answer questions.

Attendees can talk with a number of home experts and beautify their space at their convenience and budget. They’ll find some of the latest designs, styles and colors of various products.

Some of the trends that will be showcased are pet-friendly flooring, new awnings and porch samples as well as the newest in kitchen and bathroom remodeling.

There will also be examples of kitchen displays, flooring exhibits, room settings, bathrooms, interior design, home decorating, windows and doors, and information on heating and air conditioning.

And for outside plans, there will be examples of waterfalls, fish ponds, fountains, solar energy options, landscaping, sunrooms, brick patios, plants, decks and pools.