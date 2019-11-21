Holiday concerts and shows

Music and other forms of entertainment have long brought joy to the holiday season. And that tradition continues this year as performing groups throughout Racine County and beyond offer a variety of seasonal performances starting this month and running through December.

Everything from traditional carols to dancing sugarplum fairies can be found on nearby stages, with prices ranging from free to affordable. The following are some of the area’s holiday entertainment offerings, for your consideration:

The Mike Toomey Christmas Special

Nov. 30 — Join WGN-TV personality Mike Toomey and his band of Merry Morons for a night of holiday hijinx with music, sketches, stand-up comedy, video bits and audience participation. This year's cast includes Kevin MacDougall, comedian Vince Maranto and comic magician Rich Purpura. Wear a hideous Christmas sweater. 8:30 p.m. $20 & $30. Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville. Go to rte20.com.

Christmas at Norway Service of Carols and the Christmas Story

Dec. 1 — Norway Lutheran Church, 6235 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake. 6 p.m. Free. A celebration advent at the historic “church on the hill.”