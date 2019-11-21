Holiday concerts and shows

Music and other forms of entertainment have long brought joy to the holiday season. And that tradition continues this year as performing groups throughout Racine County and beyond offer a variety of seasonal performances starting this month and running through December.
Everything from traditional carols to dancing sugarplum fairies can be found on nearby stages, with prices ranging from free to affordable. The following are some of the area’s holiday entertainment offerings, for your consideration:
The Mike Toomey Christmas Special
Nov. 30 — Join WGN-TV personality Mike Toomey and his band of Merry Morons for a night of holiday hijinx with music, sketches, stand-up comedy, video bits and audience participation. This year's cast includes Kevin MacDougall, comedian Vince Maranto and comic magician Rich Purpura. Wear a hideous Christmas sweater. 8:30 p.m. $20 & $30. Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville. Go to rte20.com.
Christmas at Norway Service of Carols and the Christmas Story
Dec. 1 — Norway Lutheran Church, 6235 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake. 6 p.m. Free. A celebration advent at the historic “church on the hill.”
Christmas Concert
Dec. 3 — Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., Burlington. 2 p.m. Free.
Holiday Pops Concert
Dec. 6 — Featuring the Racine Symphony Orchestra and local choral arts students performing holiday favorites, old and new. 7 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.). $26 or $36 for a table seat; free ages 21 and younger. Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., Racine. Food and beverages on sale. Go to racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285.
"Miracle on Hamilton"
Dec. 6-7 — The Rat Package Cabaret Troupe presents a festive holiday celebration of song and dance with selections from the '30s to today. Inspired songs range from Bing Crosby to The Waitresses and Michael Buble to Eartha Kitt. 7:15 p.m. $8 in advance, $10 at the door ($8 with food donation), $6 ages 12 and younger. Eagles Club, 319 Hamilton St., Racine. Advance tickets at Eagles Club or Magic Scissors.
"Overnight Christmas"
Dec. 6-8 — Racine Assembly of God, 1325 Airline Road, Racine. 7 p.m. Fri., 6 p.m. Sat., 4 p.m. Sun. Free but ticket required, go to racineassembly.com/Christmas or call the church office at 262-886-5644. Donations of new child hats, mittens and scarves accepted.
“O Little Town of Burlington”
Dec. 6-8 — A Christmas concert by The Haylofters, directed by Micah Gebel. 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. $10. Malt House Theater, 109 N. Main St., Burlington. Tickets at Coffee House at Chestnut & Pine, 492 N. Pine St., Burlington.
Elvis' Wonderful World of Christmas Dinner Concert
Dec. 7 — Featuring Elvis Presley entertainer John Van Thiel performing Presley's seasonal and spiritual hits. 6 p.m. $49. Infusino's Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive, Racine. Reservations required by Dec. 4; go to elvoicepresley.com or call 262-676-2690.
Music & More Holiday Sing-Along
Dec. 7 — First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., Racine. 7 p.m. Free; donations accepted. Performing will be song leader Mark Paffrath, the Brass Knuckles with Festive Organ Music, Choral Arts Society and First Presbyterian Singers. Handcrafted pre-boxed cookies for sale.Donations will benefit Bethany House and Music & More youth scholarships.
A Night of TSO: Trans-Infinity Orchestra
Dec. 7 — Reuther High School Ralph J. Houghton Performance Center, 913 57th St., Kenosha. 7 p.m. $10-$29. Go to brownpapertickets.com.
UW-Parkside Choirs Concert
Dec. 7-8 — A joyous mix of diverse choral offerings. 7 p.m. Sat., 3 p.m. Sun. $10, $5 students and seniors. Bedford Concert Hall in the Picken Center at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, Somers. Go to uwparksidetickets.com or call 262-595-2564.
A Brass Christmas
Dec. 11 & 18 — Belle City Brassworks brass band in a program of brass and vocal music with a mix of popular and traditional Christmas favorites. Grand finale sing-along of Christmas favorites with full brass band and vocal accompaniment. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., Racine, featuring the Holy Communion Hand Bell Choir; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave., Racine, featuring the Sacred Heart Vocal Ensemble and Hand Bell Choir. Free; donations accepted.
Holiday Concert
Dec. 13 — "Wonders of Christmas" featuring the Milwaukee Handbell Ensemble. 7 p.m. Donations accepted. Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., Racine.
"Lessons and Carols — At the Heart of Christmas"
Dec. 13, 15 — Featuring the Choral Arts Society. 7 p.m. Fri. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 305 S. First St., Waterford; 3 p.m. Sun. at Siena Center, 5635 Erie St., Racine. $15, $12 seniors, $5 students. The Christmas story told through carols old and new combined with traditional readings. Go to choralartsonline.org.
Carthage in Chicago Holiday Concert
Dec. 13 — Featuring the Carthage Choir and Carthage Treble Choir. 7:30 p.m. $25. Orchestra Hall Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. Go to carthage.edu/tickets.
Festival Christmas Concert
Dec. 13-14 — Hales Corners Lutheran Church, 12300 W. Janesville Road, Hales Corners. 7 p.m. Fri., 3 & 5:30 p.m. Sat. Free (donations accepted). Featuring a 22-member orchestra, soloists, children’s choir and a 100-plus voice adult choir performing traditional and contemporary pieces.
Christmas Wonderland Ball
Dec. 14 — Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., Kenosha. 7-10 p.m. $15. Featuring live big band orchestra, dessert buffet and cash bar. Ball dress attire encouraged. Proceeds benefit the Anderson Arts Center.
"A Journey to Bethlehem"
Dec. 14 — First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., Racine. 2-5 p.m. Guides will meet you at the door and take groups of six to eight on the journey to see the newborn king. Each journey is about 30 minutes and visitors are invited to stay for refreshments and buy gifts to benefit local charities.
Holiday Spectacular 2019
Dec. 14 — Academy of Dance holiday show featuring dancers from ages 2 to adult performing ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, contemporary and excerpts from "The Nutcracker." 2 p.m. Advance tickets $12, $10 seniors and children; $2 more at the door. Horlick High School auditorium, 2119 Rapids Drive, Racine. Advance tickets at Academy of Dance, 710 Sixth St.
"The Story of the Nutcracker"
Dec. 14-15 — Presented by The Studio of Classical Dance Arts. 1:30 & 7 p.m. Sat., 1:30 p.m. Sun. $15, $8 ages 12 and younger. UW-Parkside Main Stage Theater, 900 Wood Road, Somers. Go to classicaldancearts.com.
"Tell Me Why"
Dec. 14-15 — Apostolic Faith Church, 3045 Airline Road, Caledonia. 6 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m. Sun. Free. A hurt and bitter youth discovers why the world needs a savior and the incredible way the Lord laid out his plan. Refreshments follow the Saturday performance.
Live Nativity Christmas Program
Dec. 15 — Holy Communion Lutheran Church sanctuary, 2000 W. Sixth St. Racine. 9:30 a.m. Free. A retelling of the Christmas story with live animals, Sunday School children, youth and the choir through readings, familiar hymns and original music composed by Gregory Berg.
Christmas Presence Concert
Dec. 15 — United Lutheran Church, 3825 Erie St., Racine. 10:45 a.m. Free. The concept of being present weaves throughout the music and narration.
Choral Christmas Concert
Dec. 15 — Featuring the Kenosha Chamber Choir. 4 p.m. $7 or $20 for a family of three or more. St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 5900 Seventh Ave., Kenosha. Music of John Rutter, Craig Courtney, Dan Forrest along with a grouping of Spanish carols and other traditional carols.
Christmas Concert
Dec. 15 — St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1501 Erie St., Racine. 7 p.m.; pre-concert music at 6:45 p.m. Free; donations accepted to support of St. John’s music program. Refreshments served after the concert.
Holiday Concert by Cheryl McCrary
Dec. 20 — Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville. 8 p.m. $10. Go to rte20.com.
“Amahl & the Night Visitors”
Jan. 9-10 — Featuring the Belle Ensemble. 7:30 p.m. $20, $10 children, or $45 dinner package (order by Jan. 3). DeKoven Center Great Hall, 600 Caron Butler Drive, Racine. Gian Carlo Menotti's beloved opera set near Bethlehem and featuring a young boy named Amahl, his poor mother and three mysterious strangers who visit them one night during their desert journey to the birth of a great king. Go to belleensemble.org.