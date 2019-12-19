Holiday Comedy Explosion Dec. 27 at Memorial Hall

RACINE — On Dec. 27, a different kind of wind will blow into Racine. A Holiday Comedy Explosion will take place at 9 p.m. at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St., and hosted by none other than the comedy institution, TP Lucas. For years Lucas has brought Racine some of the finest in entertainment and this show will surely be an unforgettable experience as well.

Lucas along with Hannah Ellis, Entertainment Corporation of America COO, present a comedy program with Honest John, D’Militant, Chastity Washington, Pat Price and Mike Beezy, along with the incomparable, funktastic groove of Chicken Grease.

“We’re lucky to have this show coming to Racine because we’re lucky to have TP Lucas,” said comedian Darryl Littleton, whose stage name is D’Militant. “Not only did this ex-serviceman overcome all odds to build a comedy career as a blind performer providing shows nationwide, he recently survived a hit-and-run accident with a truck that took over a year of recovery.”

So the show isn’t just a homecoming for a favorite son of Racine, but a welcome back to the profession he loves.

“Lucas is so grateful he put together a true extravaganza for Racine to show his appreciation for all this town has done for him,” said Littleton.