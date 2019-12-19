Holiday Comedy Explosion Dec. 27 at Memorial Hall

RACINE — On Dec. 27, a different kind of wind will blow into Racine. A Holiday Comedy Explosion will take place at 9 p.m. at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St., and hosted by none other than the comedy institution, TP Lucas. For years Lucas has brought Racine some of the finest in entertainment and this show will surely be an unforgettable experience as well.
Lucas along with Hannah Ellis, Entertainment Corporation of America COO, present a comedy program with Honest John, D’Militant, Chastity Washington, Pat Price and Mike Beezy, along with the incomparable, funktastic groove of Chicken Grease.
“We’re lucky to have this show coming to Racine because we’re lucky to have TP Lucas,” said comedian Darryl Littleton, whose stage name is D’Militant. “Not only did this ex-serviceman overcome all odds to build a comedy career as a blind performer providing shows nationwide, he recently survived a hit-and-run accident with a truck that took over a year of recovery.”
So the show isn’t just a homecoming for a favorite son of Racine, but a welcome back to the profession he loves.
“Lucas is so grateful he put together a true extravaganza for Racine to show his appreciation for all this town has done for him,” said Littleton.
Headlining is BET “Comic View” all-star Honest John. He’s the first white comedian to gain fame from the hit show, where his white beard and tie-dye hippy shirts made him an immediate smash with the basic cable audience. If that crowd wasn’t used to seeing an OG throwback comedian like Honest John on their stage, they got used to it real fast as this hilarious comedian broke down the walls of skin color and built a bridge to shared laughs at whoever was screwing up at the time; even if it was him.
Honest John reminded the audience of the older guys who’d lived a fun life with no rules and now can’t wait to tell you about it. His combination of old school wisdom on current topics and up-to-date slang endeared him the black crowds from coast-to-coast as well as internationally. Honest John has performed his outrageous act for U.S. troops around the world.
D’Militant is another old school veteran as special guest. This verbal troublemaker is guaranteed to offend somebody before the night is through so invite everybody you know. D’Militant takes no prisoners and hasn’t in a career which spans four decades and shows no sign of stopping.
Like Lucas, D’Militant is also a recent survivor of a near death experience — cancer. Following a two-year bout he has a clean bill of health and is back on the road to make up for lost time and lost laughs so attendees are bound to be in for a tsunami of hilarity.
Chastity Washington is the evening’s centerpiece. The female way of looking at things is everybody’s way even though sometimes guys forget it. Washington will be on hand to remind everyone of how the ladies look at things.
Rounding out the lineup are Racine’s own Pat Price and Mike Beezy.
“It’s going to be a night of uncontrollable laughs and hip dropping music with Chicken Grease,” said Littleton.
Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $25 or $50 for VIP. Go to ticketmaster.com.