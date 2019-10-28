{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Mark Hertzberg will give a talk about the subject of his new photography book, "Frank Lloyd Wright's Penwern: A Summer Estate," at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St.

Some of Wright’s lesser-known masterpieces are the more than 40 summer cottages he designed in Michigan, Wisconsin and Ontario. Among them is the publication’s subject, Penwern, a stunning estate on Delavan Lake in southern Wisconsin. The 192-page book features Hertzberg’s color photographs, plus vintage black and white pictures and original Wright drawings.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

A book signing will follow the talk. Hertzberg is the retired director of photography from The Journal Times. He has lectured across the country on Wright's buildings with an emphasis o the architect's work in Racine. He recently received one of the seven prestigious 2019 Wright Spirit Awards.

To reserve a seat, call the museum reception desk at 262-638-8300.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments