Here come the holidays: Racine and Kenosha events

With Thanksgiving Day coming up fast, we’re plunging into the busy holiday season.

Events and attractions include:

Carnival of Lights

CALEDONIA — The 13th anniversary of the Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights is open Nov. 19 through Jan. 1 at Jellystone Park Camp-Resort, 8425 Highway 38. (Note: closed on Dec. 24-25.)

Families can explore Wisconsin’s largest (1.6-mile) drive-through light display, featuring more than 2 million twinkling lights daily. The displays include two, 200-foot-long drive-through light tunnels.

After driving through the lights, patrons can visit Santa’s Workshop for a hot beverage and holiday treats. They can also enjoy the Winter Walk of Lights walking path for even more holiday cheer. Santa will be in his workshop, through Dec. 23, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

In an effort to manage the amount of vehicles entering the light show, tickets must be purchased in advance on the website for a time slot. A limited number of tickets will be sold for each time slot in an effort to reduce wait times.

The entry fee for carloads with up to eight people is $30. Pricing for larger groups and discount days can be found on the website, wichristmascarnival.com.

Guests also have the option to see the light show from Santa’s giant sleigh or a limo golf cart for additional fees.

Winter Wonderland

KENOSHA — The Pine Blossom shop, 724 58th St. in Downtown Kenosha, is hosting its Winter Wonderland Event on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The free event is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Santa Claus will visit with children from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be sales throughout the store, a hot cocoa bar and desserts. Also, Scoopie, the Culver’s mascot, will be handing out free frozen custard from 2 to 4 p.m. The store is raffling off “one of our signature Christmas Trees” and a gift basket filled with items from the shop.

Spaghetti with Santa

KENOSHA — The Italian American Club, 2217 52nd St., is hosting a pasta lunch with Santa Claus from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.

Patrons can “enjoy lunch, treats for the kids, pictures with Santa and a basket raffle,” organizers said.

The cost is $10; $5 for children 5 and younger. Note: Tickets will be sold at the door, but reservations are recommended. Call 262-658-4881.

Lightin’ Up celebration

KENOSHA — The lighting of the City of Kenosha’s Christmas tree, featuring the a cappella group Harmonix, will kick off an evening of festivities on Friday, Nov. 25.

The city’s annual Lightin’ Up celebration starts at 3:45 p.m. with Harmonix entertaining the crowd as people begin to gather near the city’s Christmas tree at Fountain Plaza, west of the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.

Look for Mrs. Claus, as well as the Frost Queen and Snow Princess, mingling with the crowd on the decorated museum campus. At 4 p.m., “Those Funny Little People” will perform a holiday dance routine.

Miss Kenosha 2022 Jenna Zeihen will then lead the crowd in a Christmas carol and welcome Santa Claus to the stage.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian will share a holiday greeting before a countdown at 4:30 p.m. to light the tree, showcasing 1,200 colored bulbs.

This year’s Christmas tree was donated by Kenosha residents Steven and Kathryn Kofoed.

After the tree lighting, the Lightin’ Up celebration continues Downtown with family activities, live entertainment and special promotions at Downtown businesses.

Santa will be available to visit with people from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. Visits with Santa are free and photos are welcome.

Mrs. Claus will help children write letters to Santa at Actor’s Craft, 4900 Seventh Ave., from 5:15 to 8 p.m. that evening. Letters will be deposited in her special North Pole Mailbox. At 6, 6:30, and 7 p.m. on Nov. 25, Mrs. Claus will tell stories of her life with Santa.

Downtown patrons can also check out the festive windows and vote for their favorite holiday display in the Downtown Business Decorating Contest.

Streetcar rides are offered free of charge from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 25. For more details about holiday activities, log on at visitkenosha.com.

Pumpkin farm lights up

SOMERS — The Jerry Smith Farm, 7150 18th St. in Somers, has brought back its holiday lights display.

This year’s Holiday Light Walk includes s’more kits, fire pits, holiday music, “Smitty’s Hot Totties,” visits with Santa Claus (on select days), a reindeer exhibit and shopping in the Country Store.

The lights display and Country Store are open 5 to 9 p.m. daily, Nov. 25 through Dec. 18. Admission is $7; free for children age 2 and younger.

Note: Check the farm’s website, jerrysmithfarm.com, and/or Facebook page for Santa’s schedule at the farm.

Holiday crafts

BURLINGTON — The annual Crafts in the Woods Craft Fair is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at YMCA Camp MacLean, 31401 Durand Ave.

The William L. Rust Lodge and 21 cabins will be filled with more than 35 crafters and vendors. A bake sale with homemade cookies and candies will be held, as well as a craft raffle and Mrs. Claus’ Coffeehouse with gourmet coffees.

Lunch will be sold in the main lodge.

Admission is $5 for ages 12 and older and $1 for ages 6 to 11. There is no charge for ages 5 and younger. A shuttle will be available.

The annual craft fair helps the camp’s charitable outreach program that allows children to attend camp.