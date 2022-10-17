Haylofters to perform musical version of Shakespeare's 'Twelfth Night'

"Twelfth Night," written by William Shakespeare, is a romantic comedy which centers on twins, Viola (Samantha Sostak) and Sebastian (Tyler Scott), who are separated in a shipwreck. Each of them believes the other drowned. It is a fast paced comedy which involves many mistaken identities as well as several practical jokes. What separates this show from the original is that the script has been adapted by Tyler Scott to include many modern songs. Plus it also features an original song, “I See You,” which was written and will be performed by Elias King (Orgino). Additional cast members are Emma Wegnert (Trinula), Rob King (Malvolis), David Harrat (Erog), Cheryl Cross (Ariel), (Rose Pinter (Cereg & Dance Captain), Mike Pinter (Sir Andrew), Victoria Lancour (Irig), Lizzie Brown (Juno), Anslie Wachal (Fegte) and Emily Mertins (Miranda).