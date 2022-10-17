 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Haylofters to perform musical version of Shakespeare's 'Twelfth Night'

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
'Twelfth Night' photo

Elias King and Samantha Sostak sing an original “I See You” song, written by King.

BURLINGTON — The Haylofters will present "Twelfth Night, A New Musical Journey" Nov. 3-13 at Malt House Theater, 109 N. Main St.

"Twelfth Night," written by William Shakespeare, is a romantic comedy which centers on twins, Viola (Samantha Sostak) and Sebastian (Tyler Scott), who are separated in a shipwreck. Each of them believes the other drowned. It is a fast paced comedy which involves many mistaken identities as well as several practical jokes. What separates this show from the original is that the script has been adapted by Tyler Scott to include many modern songs. Plus it also features an original song, “I See You,” which was written and will be performed by Elias King (Orgino). Additional cast members are Emma Wegnert (Trinula), Rob King (Malvolis), David Harrat (Erog), Cheryl Cross (Ariel), (Rose Pinter (Cereg & Dance Captain), Mike Pinter (Sir Andrew), Victoria Lancour (Irig), Lizzie Brown (Juno), Anslie Wachal (Fegte) and Emily Mertins (Miranda).

Amy Bates is is the director with Kerry Beineman as music director, Scott on script adaption, Jeff Villarruria on music arrangements, Lily Frenche as stage manager and Mikey Wheaton and Randy Tritz on lights and sound.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $18. Go to thehaylofters.ludus.com.

