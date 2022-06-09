Hawthorn Hollow's Pike River Benefit Concert Series starts June 17

SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow’s 2022 Pike River Concert Series starts on Friday, June 17, with The Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane.

This is the group’s second concert at Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road.

The group is known for its “down-home mix of outlaw country, southern rock and rustic originals,” concert organizers said.

The Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane was formed by a group of musicians with a shared interest in “the authenticity and timelessness of classic country and western music,” organizers said. Made up of members with backgrounds in varying genres such as bluegrass, classic rock, pop, zydeco, and classical, the band has mastered songs by classic country artists such as Hank Williams, Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings, as well as performing a number of their own tunes.

This summer’s concert series continues with:

July 22 — Violet Wilder, an acoustic folk trio of multi-instrumentalists that incorporate piano, acoustic and electric guitar, viola, percussion and three-part harmonies into their music.

Aug. 19 — Cosmic Railroad, an original American roots rock band with a psychedelic twist.

All shows start at 6 p.m. in the Hawthorn Hollow amphitheater, with gates opening at 5 p.m. Admission is $10 at the gate (cash only). Food and beverages such as soda, wine and craft beer will be sold, as will produce from the Heritage Farmstead at Hawthorn Hollow (while supplies last). (No carry-ins are allowed.)

All proceeds from the concerts go to support Hawthorn Hollow, a nature preserve that is open to the public, free of charge. For more details, go to hawthornhollow.org.

