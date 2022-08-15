 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hawthorn Hollow's Pike River Benefit Concert Series has Cosmic Railroad

SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow’s 2022 Pike River Concert Series concludes Friday, Aug. 19, with Cosmic Railroad, an original American roots rock band with a psychedelic twist.

The show starts at 6 p.m. in the Hawthorn Hollow amphitheater, 880 Green Bay Road, with gates opening at 5 p.m. Admission is $10 at the gate (cash only). Food and beverages such as soda, wine and craft beer will be sold, as will produce from the Heritage Farmstead at Hawthorn Hollow (while supplies last). No carry-ins are allowed.

Proceeds from the concerts go to support Hawthorn Hollow, a nature preserve that is open to the public, free of charge. For more details, go to hawthornhollow.org.

