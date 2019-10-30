If You Go

WHAT: Abandoned Haunted House Complex and Stalker Haunted Cornfield

WHERE: 2825 S. East Frontage Road, Mount Pleasant.

HOURS: 6:30-11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights through Nov. 2; 6:30-10 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 20 and 27; 6:30-10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

COST: Stalker Haunted Cornfield, $15; Ambush Haunted House and Hysteria Haunted House, $25; all three, $30; all three & Abandoned Axe Throwing, $35. QuickPass Haunt Entry (optional), $10.

MORE INFO: Call 262-886-1182 or go to abandonedhauntedhouse.com.